Officially Drew Lock’s Missouri career ended on New Year’s Eve in Memphis, Tennessee. The 38-33 Liberty Bowl loss to Oklahoma State was the last time he’d ever wear the uniform or play in a game for the Tigers. But on Tuesday afternoon, Lock really felt like he was saying goodbye to Mizzou.

“It really hit home hard that it’s probably my last time in here competing,” Lock said to a crowd of reporters inside the Devine Pavilion after his pro day workout. “This place has meant a lot to me and it’s a sad day when you feel like it’s the last time you’re going to be in here throwing.

“It really was special to me.”

Quarterbacks coach Jordan Palmer had put Lock through a scripted series of throws in front of scouts and personnel from all 32 NFL teams. The crowd included at least one offensive coordinator and multiple quarterback coaches. He had dinner the night before with the Miami Dolphins and was supposed to spend time with the New York Giants tonight. He did interviews for NFL Network and ESPN.

“You go back and think about it, you were playing LSFA football in fifth grade and your mom is video taping you, and now you're out here and NFL Network is taping you, and ESPN is here, and there's 32 NFL teams,” he said. “You just gotta realize that you're just throwing a football. it's nothing crazy. You're just throwing a football in front of some people that can make some pretty big decisions."

Lock looked good on pro day because, well, it was pro day. He was throwing passes he chose to receivers he chose with no defensive players around. He showed off the rocket arm, improved footwork and everything he’s worked throughout a football career that had always been pointed to April 25th in Nashville, the first night of the 2019 NFL Draft.

“"It's been a roller coaster,” he said. “Lot of happy times, lot of tough times, lot of times that you look at like, man, I hate that I'm going through this but it's going to make me better, and a lot of times like, wow, this is awesome, gotta keep a level head, can't get too high on myself. So overall, I wouldn't change a thing, even some of the bad times, because I think it made me who I was.”