One last time, Lock takes center stage at Mizzou
Officially Drew Lock’s Missouri career ended on New Year’s Eve in Memphis, Tennessee. The 38-33 Liberty Bowl loss to Oklahoma State was the last time he’d ever wear the uniform or play in a game for the Tigers. But on Tuesday afternoon, Lock really felt like he was saying goodbye to Mizzou.
“It really hit home hard that it’s probably my last time in here competing,” Lock said to a crowd of reporters inside the Devine Pavilion after his pro day workout. “This place has meant a lot to me and it’s a sad day when you feel like it’s the last time you’re going to be in here throwing.
“It really was special to me.”
Quarterbacks coach Jordan Palmer had put Lock through a scripted series of throws in front of scouts and personnel from all 32 NFL teams. The crowd included at least one offensive coordinator and multiple quarterback coaches. He had dinner the night before with the Miami Dolphins and was supposed to spend time with the New York Giants tonight. He did interviews for NFL Network and ESPN.
“You go back and think about it, you were playing LSFA football in fifth grade and your mom is video taping you, and now you're out here and NFL Network is taping you, and ESPN is here, and there's 32 NFL teams,” he said. “You just gotta realize that you're just throwing a football. it's nothing crazy. You're just throwing a football in front of some people that can make some pretty big decisions."
Lock looked good on pro day because, well, it was pro day. He was throwing passes he chose to receivers he chose with no defensive players around. He showed off the rocket arm, improved footwork and everything he’s worked throughout a football career that had always been pointed to April 25th in Nashville, the first night of the 2019 NFL Draft.
“"It's been a roller coaster,” he said. “Lot of happy times, lot of tough times, lot of times that you look at like, man, I hate that I'm going through this but it's going to make me better, and a lot of times like, wow, this is awesome, gotta keep a level head, can't get too high on myself. So overall, I wouldn't change a thing, even some of the bad times, because I think it made me who I was.”
Tuesday was about Lock. Pro Day is always about the quarterback. It’s the most important position in all of sports and even teams that don’t need one want to make sure they’re not passing on a great one. So every team in the league flocked to Columbia and the event was broadcast live on NFL Network. Missouri had six players invited to the NFL Combine, plus Damarea Crockett, who seemed to have helped himself on Tuesday. But everyone was here because of Lock.
“I’ve never been one to talk or brag about myself, but I thought it was big today having all those teams here, being able to get guys (attention) that weren’t necessarily first round guys, me throwing last and letting all the workouts go,” Lock said. “It was just good for this place. It was good for the guys that I played with here. I was just happy to see everybody here in this environment.”
For much of his time at Missouri, Lock’s legacy was complicated. The promise was there, but the production really wasn’t. And even when the production came along, the wins didn’t follow…at least not as many as some had expected. But over the last year, Lock has cemented himself not only as one of the better statistical quarterbacks in school history, but as a player who has left his mark on the program and who will be remembered fondly by fans for years to come.
Lock will go back to California to train with Palmer and Justin Hoover for the next month. The next time Tiger fans see him will likely be on television on that Thursday night the last week in April. He has been invited to attend the NFL Draft and said he likely will do so. He will then be a Dolphin or a Giant or the property of some other NFL team. His chapter as a Missouri Tiger officially closed on Tuesday. The next one awaits.
“"I'll tell myself I won't cry,” Lock said of draft night. “But I also told myself I wouldn't cry after my last game here at Mizzou and I bawled my eyes out, almost before I got off the field. So I think there's definitely going to be high emotions, not just for myself, but my family and all my friends."
.@DrewLock23 joined @wyche89 and @MoveTheSticks after his Pro Day to break down his performance:— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 21, 2019
"We wanted to show how mobile I was and throws I could make on the run."
📺: Path to the Draft - Pro Day pic.twitter.com/tJ4o16KYIR