One on one with C.Y. Young

On Friday morning, Missouri introduced former Florida State assistant C.Y. Young as its associate head coach. After the press conference, PowerMizzou.com had a chance to speak with Young one-on-one for a few minutes. Watch our interview with the newest Tiger coach right here.

