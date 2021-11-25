Opposition Research presented by Edward Jones: Arkansas
Every Thursday during the football season, Gabe DeArmond will talk with one of our colleagues who covers Missouri's opponent on Opponent Research presented by Edward Jones.
Today we've got a look ahead against Arkansas with Andrew Hutchinson from HawgBeat.com.
You can watch this week's show below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for all of our live and streaming coverage throughout the 2021 season.
You can also listen to the show in podcast form below. You can find the PowerMizzou.com podcast on Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
When it comes to your financial future, it's important to work with someone who takes time to understand you and your situation. We take a step-by-step approach to identify your goals and develop specific strategies to help you achieve them. Contact Stuart Eastman today to see how personal service can make a difference.
Sign up today and get all the news with a premium subscription.
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage