Oregon defensive lineman Kristian Williams commits to Mizzou

After taking an official visit to Missouri over the weekend, former Oregon defensive lineman Kristian Williams announced on Tuesday night that he will be continuing his career with the Tigers.

Last weekend's visit wasn't the first to Columbia for Williams. As a Class of 2019 prospect out of Memphis, he took an official visit to Mizzou in December of 2018 when Barry Odom was the Tigers' head coach. Missouri was one of 14 offers for the three-star prospect. He also visited Indiana, Memphis and Minnesota (where he was committed for a time) before signing with the Ducks.

Williams played in just one game as a true freshman at Oregon, using his redshirt season. In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he appeared in four games and made five tackles. Last year, Williams made 14 tackles and had a pass defended in nine games for the Ducks.

Though he has already been in college for three years, Williams will enter Missouri as a redshirt sophomore because the 2020 season didn't count toward anyone's eligibility. He could have as many as three years left to play for the Tigers.

Williams is the Tigers' 13th transfer addition this offseason, including the sixth on the defensive line. PowerMizzou.com is working to get in touch with him and hopes to have more.