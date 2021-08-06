Overlooked no more, trio of Tiger receivers ready for 2021

The offseason buzz around Missouri has been all about the incoming recruits. As the Tigers open fall camp on Friday morning, few individuals have generated more of that buzz than freshman receivers Dominic Lovett, an East St. Louis High School product, and Mookie Cooper, a prep star in St. Louis who is transferring in from Ohio State. The hype is certainly understandable. Both were four-star prospects out of high school with speed to burn and endless potential. But before either of the newcomers finds his way into the starting lineup for the Tigers, they’ll have to leapfrog a trio of wideouts who have made a career out of being prematurely dismissed by pretty much everyone. “We play as underdogs,” redshirt senior Barrett Banister said. “Not a lot of people wanted us.” Banister came to Missouri as a walk-on out of Fayetteville (AR) High School. He was the lesser-known teammate of quarterback Taylor Powell, who earned a scholarship from the Tigers, but wasn’t really all that well-known himself. “Not a whole lot of people expected very much from me,” Banister said the day before opening his fifth fall camp at Mizzou. In that way, he’s got plenty of company in the wide receivers room in Columbia. The year after Banister redshirted on the Tigers’ scout team, Tauskie Dove signed with the Tigers in June…four months after the country’s most coveted recruits had inked their National Letters of Intent. Dove went into his senior season at Denton Ryan (TX) with somewhere around ten scholarship offers. By the time he was ready to focus on recruiting after the season, the spots were all gone. It looked like Dove was going to head to Tyler Junior College before Joe Jon Finley, Derek Dooley and A.J. Ofodile extended an invitation for an official visit and, shortly thereafter, a scholarship offer. Dove redshirted in 2018. He caught two passes in 2019. Barry Odom was fired and Eli Drinkwitz was hired. He immediately went to work remaking Missouri’s receiving corps. That included the addition of Keke Chism, a 6-foot-5, 214-pound graduate transfer from Division II Angelo State. Chism was more accomplished statistically than Banister or Dove. His 2,221 career yards are sixth on Angelo State’s all-time list. But it was Angelo State. Division One schools weren’t really beating down his door. “People count us out already,” Chism said. “We have that chip on our shoulder. We know that we have a lot to prove and we’re hungry.” They’ve been leftovers their entire college careers. Dove was the only one with a Missouri offer out of high school and even that was a last-minute heave because the Tigers had an open spot. Having to earn everything they get is the only way this trio of Tigers has ever known to do it.

Barrett Banister had 27 catches in each of the last two seasons. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2020 season was perhaps the strangest in college football history. Games were moving by the day. Very few people were able to attend games. It was a week-to-week bingo card whether a given team would be able to put enough players in uniform to make protocols and play on Saturday. But it did something for a lot of players: It provided an opportunity. The best ability in 2020 was availability. If you were in uniform, you were probably going to get a shot. Chism was a starter when the Tigers broke camp. He had two catches for 12 yards in a season-opening loss to Alabama and then raised some eyebrows with an off-handed post-game comment about not being able to throw the ball to himself. Through four games, he had four catches for 64 yards. Chism still insists the transition to Division One football didn’t hold him back at the beginning of the year, but something appeared to click midway through the season. In the Tigers’ final six games, he had 31 catches for 394 yards and a touchdown. He ended up as Missouri’s leading receiver and caught at least five balls in five of the team’s final six games. He briefly considered the NFL, but in the end took advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted every player and will play his sixth season of college football for Missouri in 2021. “I’ve got a lot to prove this year and I lot I’m going to prove this year, a lot of goals ahead of me that I feel pretty confident that I know I’m going to achieve,” he said on Thursday. “It’s going to be a huge year for me and a huge year for this team.”

Chism averaged more than five receptions and 65 yards a game in Missouri's final six games. (Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics)

Tauskie Dove looked like he might be ready for a breakout at the end of the 2019 season. He had finally earned a little bit of playing time. In the season finale against Arkansas, he made an acrobatic 37-yard catch in a win over the Razorbacks. Sure, it was just one play, but in a receiving corps starving for someone to break through, it gave Tiger fans hope.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaWdobGlnaHQgb2YgdGhlIG5pZ2h0OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTWl6em91P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTWl6em91PC9hPiBXUiBUYXVza2llIERvdmUg KDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGF1c2tpZTg4P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUYXVza2llODg8L2E+KSBjb21lcyB1cCB3aXRo IGEgaHVnZSBjYXRjaCB0byBoZWxwIHByb3BlbCB0aGUgVGlnZXJzIHRvIGEg d2luIG92ZXIgQXJrYW5zYXMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sYWVp OUNsRWpWIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbGFlaTlDbEVqVjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBBbmRyZXcgS2F1ZmZtYW4gKEBBbmRyZXdBQkMxNykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbmRyZXdBQkMxNy9zdGF0dXMvMTIwMDU3 NjI0NTY4OTM4OTA1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAz MCwgMjAxOTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The next day, Odom was fired and soon replaced by Drinkwitz. “It wasn’t a bad thing at all,” Dove said. “I just stayed in a neutral position. I didn’t go left or right. When the new staff came in, I saw how they do things so I made a little change.” Dove caught just one pass as Missouri lost its first two games. But then in a season-changing upset of LSU, the redshirt sophomore hauled in six passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. They weren’t just career-highs; the numbers exceeded his totals in the previous year and two games. He would go on to catch 30 passes (tied for second on the team) and two touchdowns (tied for first). He was the player Mizzou’s contingent at SEC Media Days constantly brought up as being perhaps the most improved on the roster. “He’s like a throwback 1980s football player who brings his lunchpail to work every day,” receivers coach Bush Hamdan said of Dove. “He doesn’t get lost in the social media part of it, he doesn’t get lost in the new age stuff. He’s a guy, he goes to work, he certainly got faster, got stronger this offseason and we’re excited about him.” Can you even be an SEC wide receiver if you aren't a diva? "I don’t know, man," Hamdan says with a laugh. "Every now and again you get a guy who’s sort of got like a fullback mentality in the room and he doesn’t say much but we certainly rely on him to be that certain guy every day." Dove will enter fall camp as a starter. And he will remember what got him here. “I used to not play at all,” he said. “I used to be on the sidelines, be on the scout team. I use that as motivation. I continue and I have the same work ethic. That’s what keeps me going.”

Dove had a career-high six catches for 83 yards and his first career touchdown against LSU. (USA Today)

Of the trio of Mizzou’s proven receivers, Banister may be the most unlikely. Dove was a scholarship player. Chism was an all-conference player in college, even if it was at the D2 level. Banister didn’t have a single FBS offer out of high school and didn’t see the field his first year in Columbia. In 2018, he caught eight passes for 88 yards as a redshirt freshman, including a 12-yarder on third and nine that kept a scoring drive alive in Missouri’s upset win at Florida. “Catching eight passes my redshirt freshman year was a dream to me,” he said. “That was it.” Except it wasn’t. Not even close. Banister earned a scholarship from Odom following that season. He caught 27 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown in 2019 and then 27 more for 252 yards in 2020. Along the way, he developed a reputation as Missouri’s most dependable receiver. He might not break a lot of long plays, but he almost never made a mistake. “I enjoyed everything that came my way and I really try to not take it for granted,” he said. “I didn’t really ever think about stopping. This is what I enjoy doing. This is why I came to college. Obviously when coach Odom put enough trust in me to put money behind it, that was like, wow, thank you. Now I’m really not stopping. I don’t think that ever crossed my mind.” It would be easy for Banister to think he's made it. He's already caught 62 passes--about 62 more than anyone ever would have expected him to catch--and earned a full-ride for his final three years at Mizzou. It would be easy for him to have changed. "I think that’s the biggest thing is to try and have nothing change," Banister said. "Not a whole lot of people expected very much from me and I think having that chip on my shoulder is one of my biggest advantages. A lot of people don’t know what it’s like to come from a walk on and having to really come from the bottom up."