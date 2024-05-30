PowerMizzou will do a position-by-position comparison. Next up, are the tight ends. We'll do just the top three scholarship players on the depth chart for this group.

Spring ball and the spring transfer portal are long behind us, which means Missouri's roster is taking more of a definitive shape. So now is as good a time as any, to compare the 2023 team to this year's team.

Brett Norfleet was one of the pleasant surprises for the Tigers last year. He and wide receiver Speedy Johnson were probably neck and neck for the team’s best freshman offensive player.

Norfleet recorded 18 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns while Johnson had 13 catches for 383 yards and three touchdowns.

Each brought something that couldn't be found in the box score. Johnson stretched the field and Norfleet became a receiving threat and a viable run blocker. Two things that the tight ends struggled to do well in 2022.

The latter's run-blocking was much better than his PFF College grade of 48.7 indicates.

Missouri expects him to be more of a pass-catching threat in 2024 and there's plenty of room for him to expand on what he did last year. Mind you he didn't start the first five games and in those games he received anywhere from 14-26 snaps a game. Once he became a starter he’d never go below 38 snaps for the rest of the year.

After recording five receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown in 2022, Tyler Stephens recorded five receptions for 49 yards in 2023. His run-blocking grade took a dramatic step forward last year, jumping to 58.0 from 39.0 in 2022.

If he can keep improving in that department and become just a little more of a receiving option he can easily have a better 2024.

Jordon Harris had only played football for one year before coming to Mizzou but that didn't stop him from finding his way on the field as a freshman. He appeared in eight games and didn't record a stat in the box score but was another blocker who probably was a little better than his PFF College grade of 53.2 indicated.

He’s still raw but he had a solid spring camp and seemed to put on some muscle this offseason. Harris has plenty of room to add to his game but his 2023 campaign was a decent start.