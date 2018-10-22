Pearl finally gets to see Missouri
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Ever since receiving an offer from Missouri back in January, the Tigers have been in constant communication with Plano West (Tex.) defensive end Shemar Pearl. This past weekend, he made his first t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news