Peyton Marshall enters transfer portal

After just one season with the Missouri Tigers, sophomore center Peyton Marshall is entering the transfer portal.

There had been grumblings about Marshall being unhappy with the team during the season and they have come to fruition with the 7-foot-0 center looking for a new home.

Marshall jumped into the rotation at center early, playing in 22 games, but had some development left to do on both sides of the ball, averaging 1.0 point and 1.1 rebound per game.

He posted career highs of six points and three rebounds in 14 minutes helping the Tigers' second-half comeback against California.

The move became more likely after assistant coach Rob Summers took the head coaching job at Cleveland State. Summers was the primary assistant working with the Tiger bigs. And today’s addition of Shawn Phillips Jr. likely took the role Marshall was hoping for in the rotation

Marshall will have three years of eligibility remaining.