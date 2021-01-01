 PowerMizzou - PFF Insights: 2020 season
football

PFF Insights: 2020 season

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou
@mitchell4d
Missouri's 2020 football season started with a complete schedule overhaul and ended with a bowl game canceled, all due to COVID-19. In between, the Tigers put together a solid 5-5 record in Eli Drinkwitz's first year as head coach. Yesterday, we assigned season grades for every position. Now, on this first day of 2021, we're taking a look back at 2020 using data from Pro Football Focus. A refresher on how PFF calculates its grades can be found here.

Connor Bazelak and Missouri's offense graded out fairly well in 2020.
Connor Bazelak and Missouri's offense graded out fairly well in 2020. (USA Today)

Overall Grades

Pro Football Focus grades offenses based on five categories: passing, rushing, receiving, pass blocking and run blocking. It grades defenses based on four: run defense, tackling, pass rush and coverage. Here's how Missouri fared in each category.


2020 Offense Overall Grades
Category PFF Grade National Rank

Offense

77.3

48

Passing

77.9

32

Rushing

74.6

92

Receiving

71.4

47

Pass Blocking

67.4

47

Run Blocking

69.5

41

Takeaways: It's a bit strange to me that Missouri's rushing score was the one negative outlier on its offense considering the tailback duo of Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie finished first and second on the team in scrimmage yards. I'm also a bit surprised the offensive line graded out quite so well, especially in run blocking. Overall, though, to finish in the top 50 in overall offense (after finishing tied for 101st last year) in Drinkwitz's first season is impressive.

2020 Defense Overall Grades
Category PFF Grade National Rank

Defense

62.2

T-91

Run Defense

53.4

108

Tackling

67.2

60

Pass Rush

71.9

T-66

Coverage

62.8

77

Takeaways: Missouri's defense regressed quite a bit from 2019, when the Tigers' overall defensive score finished tied for 11th best nationally. The bulk of that regression, at least according to PFF, came on the ground. Missouri finished last season with a run defense score of 91.6, ninth-best in the country. A year later, they're nearly 100 spots lower. That can't all be explained by a rash of injuries and playing a tougher schedule. The Tigers were particularly bad against the run across the final three games of the season, when they allowed an average of 6.17 yards per carry. Correcting that will be a key focus during the offseason.

Individual Grades

The 10 players from each unit with the highest overall season grade. Players must have played at least 150 snaps to be eligible for inclusion.

Offense Top Performers: Season
Player Position Grade

Larry Borom

RT

87.0

Tyler Badie

RB

80.6

Damon Hazelton

WR

77.1

Larry Rountree III

RB

76.8

Michael Maietti

C

76.3

Connor Bazelak

QB

75.6

Luke Griffin

LG

72.2

Jalen Knox

WR

69.8

Bobby Lawrence

LT

68.1

Keke Chism

WR

66.5

Takeaways: If you say you saw this season coming from Larry Borom, you're lying. Borom had a rough first year as a starter in 2019 but played really well as long as he was healthy this season, and that's why he's opted to forego his final season and declare for the NFL Draft. Aside from him and Michael Maietti, it's interesting that Missouri's top-graded linemen were backups in Luke Griffin and Bobby Lawrence. In Griffin's case, he was really the third-string left guard but wound up playing a fair amount due to Xavier Delgado's injury and Dylan Spencer transferring. Meanwhile, the starters at those two positions earned two of the four worst grades on the offense. Delgado graded out at 51.3 for the season, while starting left tackle Zeke Powell earned a 51.7. It is worth remembering, however, that PFF grades tend to favor small sample sizes.

One of the few things I would question Drinkwitz about from his first season is not using Tyler Badie more. It's true that Larry Rountree III was really good, as the grades indicate, but probably not good enough that he needed to play 491 snaps this season to Badie's 217, especially in an offense where Badie was one of the few big-play threats.

One glaring absence from the top performers' list: tight ends. Of the three tight ends who played more than 100 snaps for Missouri this year, none earned a grade higher than 57.5. Daniel Parker Jr. scored a 54.9 and Niko Hea took home the second-lowest offensive score on the team (ahead of only Shawn Robinson) with a 51.0. The Tigers could use a playmaker there.

Lastly, let's take a look inside Connor Bazelak's season. The redshirt freshman undoubtedly exceeded expectations, although he came back to earth a bit at the tail end of the schedule. His season passing grade of 77.4 ranked 31st nationally among all quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks this season. A look at his passing chart (pictured below) shows that Bazelak feasted on short throws and completions over the middle. He converted just 14 of 40 passes that traveled more than 20 yards in the air, throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions on such passes. Like most quarterbacks, he performed much better with a clean pocket than when he was under pressure. According to PFF, when facing no pressure, Bazelak completed 72 percent of his passes and threw five touchdowns and two interceptions. When hurried, his completion percentage dropped to 50 and he threw just two touchdowns and four picks.

Connor Bazelak's passing chart from the 2020 season.
Connor Bazelak's passing chart from the 2020 season. (Pro Football Focus)
Defense Top Performers: Season
Player Position Grade

Nick Bolton

LB

74.7

Tre Williams

OLB

67.7

Markell Utsey

DT

67.6

Tyree Gillespie

S

64.4

Martez Manuel

S

64.1

Jarvis Ware

CB

63.7

Ennis Rakestraw

CB

63.1

Joshuah Bledsoe

S

63.1

Chris Turner

DE

62.6

Isaiah McGuire

DE

61.8

Takeaways: The initial reaction is that these grades are low across the board. Last season, Missouri had three players (Nick Bolton, Jordan Elliott and Cale Garrett) finish with grades of 89.0 or higher. This year, not only are no Tigers over 80, the defense had just one player grade out above 70 in Bolton. Ten players achieved that in 2019.

The other obvious takeaway is that at least three of the Tigers' top four highest-graded defenders won't be back next season, and possibly all four (Markell Utsey has not indicated whether he plans to return in 2021). Add in the fact that the Tigers will lose Joshuah Bledsoe, who gets the Iron Man award for playing 667 of a possible 692 defensive snaps this season, and the outlook for next season isn't particularly rosy.

On the defensive line, Missouri had just two players grade out above a 63.0, which is about the threshold for average, and one of those left the team mid-season (although Trajan Jeffcoat's grade of 59.9 should probably be quite a bit higher). The Tigers had to battle through a lot of injuries and absences on the defensive front, but these numbers suggest that a lack of depth wasn't the only issue. Akial Byers scored a 56.1 on the year, Darius Robinson a 54.6, Cannon York a 50.7, Jatorian Hansford a 46.5. Those aren't pretty numbers.

In the secondary, Missouri had to rely on a lot of young players, with mixed results. Martez Manuel was probably the second-best player on the defense, aside from Bolton, and should see lots of playing time at safety the next few seasons. Ennis Rakestraw, who started every game at cornerback as a true freshman, had some ups and downs, but on the whole he graded out pretty well. It wasn't so pretty for his fellow freshman corners, however. Jaylon Carlies earned a grade of 56.4. That's not terrible for a true freshman who made the switch from wide receiver during the offseason and started three games, but there's certainly room for improvement. Redshirt freshman Ishmael Burdine, on the other hand earned the lowest grade on the defense with a paltry 38.2.

Finally, the big question mark for Missouri's defense is how the Tigers replace Bolton. These grades suggest the current players on the roster will have to play a lot better in order to do so. Devin Nicholson, Chad Bailey and Jamal Brooks contributed three of the four worst grades on the defense, with Nicholson at 46.2, Bailey at 40.9 and Brooks at 39.0. The one ray of hope is that before his injury, junior Cameron Wilkins played well, grading out at 67.3 (albeit in just 57 snaps).

Linebacker Nick Bolton finished as Missouri's highest-graded defender by Pro Football Focus for the second season in a row.
Linebacker Nick Bolton finished as Missouri's highest-graded defender by Pro Football Focus for the second season in a row. (Mizzou Athletics)

Snap Counts

Total snap counts for every player who saw the field for at least 10 snaps on offense or defense this season.

Offense Snap Counts: Season
Player Position Snaps

Michael Maietti

C

732

Case Cook

RG

732

Connor Bazelak

QB

658

Larry Borom

RT

589

Zeke Powell

LT

550

Larry Rountree III

RB

495

Keke Chism

WR

491

Tauskie Dove

WR

417

Xavier Delgado

LG

412

Niko Hea

TE

400

Barrett Banister

WR

332

Jalen Knox

WR

300

Daniel Parker Jr.

TE

270

Damon Hazelton

WR

245

Tyler Badie

RB

217

Luke Griffin

LG

194

Javon Foster

RT

188

Bobby Lawrence

LT

163

Dylan Spencer

LG

143

Logan Christopherson

TE

139

Micah Wilson

WR

107

Boo Smith

WR

101

Shawn Robinson

QB

66

Messiah Swinson

TE

60

Dominic Gicinto

WR

43

Elijah Young

RB

25

Chance Luper

WR

21

Brady Cook

QB

20

Dawson Downing

RB

14

Jack Buford

OL

13

Jay Maclin

WR

12
Defense Snap Counts: Season
Player Position Snaps

Joshuah Bledsoe

S

667

Martez Manuel

S

609

Nick Bolton

LB

584

Devin Nicholson

LB

577

Tyree Gillespie

S

552

Ennis Rakestraw

CB

544

Trajan Jeffcoat

OLB

436

Isaiah McGuire

DE

411

Akial Byers

DT

352

Markell Utsey

DT

331

Tre Williams

OLB

325

Chris Turner

DE

278

Ishmael Burdine

CB

267

Jaylon Carlies

CB

255

Jarvis Ware

CB

239

Kobie Whiteside

DT

204

Darius Robinson

DT

189

Adam Sparks

CB

140

Jalani Williams

S

133

Chad Bailey

LB

87

Jatorian Hansford

DE

83

Cameron Wilkins

LB

57

Chris Mills

CB

51

Mason Pack

S

50

Cannon York

DE

49

Jamal Brooks

LB

40

Shawn Robinson

S

31

Kris Abrams-Draine

CB

19

Sci Martin

DE

19

Stacy Brown

S

10
