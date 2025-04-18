Photo gallery: Mizzou baseball vs. Missouri State

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
I got a new camera and took it out to the Missouri baseball game Tuesday against Missouri State. Here are a few of my favorite shots.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.