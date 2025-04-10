Photo gallery: NEZ construction update

Missouri had the same man snapping the ball just about every play in the 2022 season, the 2023 season and most of the
Linebacker Mikai Gbayor intends to enter the transfer portal, a source told MizzouToday.
Missouri redshirt junior cornerback Ja'Marion Wayne intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens, per his agency.
Ryan Hopkins has seen his recruitment take off in recent months as he's gotten more exposure and seen more schools.
There could be some movement brewing with the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, Jackson Cantwell.
Missouri had the same man snapping the ball just about every play in the 2022 season, the 2023 season and most of the
Linebacker Mikai Gbayor intends to enter the transfer portal, a source told MizzouToday.
Missouri redshirt junior cornerback Ja'Marion Wayne intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens, per his agency.