Photos from Monday's practice
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri was back on the practice field Monday morning as the Tigers continue to prep for the season opener, which is now just less than three weeks away. We had a chance to see some of Mondday's workout.
Take a look at our photo gallery from Monday's practice.
All photos were taken by staff photographer Cheyenne Thurman.
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage