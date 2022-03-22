Pickett, Brazile enter transfer portal

On Dennis Gates' first day on the job, he was asked his first priority as Missouri's basketball coach.

“I’ve got to re-recruit the roster, get to know them, they get to know me,” Gates said.

That work begins now. Senior Javon Pickett and freshman Trevon Brazile are in the transfer portal as of Tuesday afternoon. A school source confirmed the entry of both players, but also stated that the paperwork usually takes a few days to process. That means Brazile and Pickett initiated the transfer process prior to meeting Gates and perhaps even prior to knowing he would be the next coach.

Gates spoke with the team on Tuesday morning prior to meeting with the media at noon in the practice gym at Mizzou Arena.

"I just allow them to see who I was as a person, as a man, as a head coach here," Gates said. "It’s sometimes territorial or even tough to look at because I'm, I'm a coach who's coming from somewhere else. Right? We’re in transition. When young people go through a transition you got to protect their hearts.

"I wanted them to ask me questions. I wanted those guys to be able to control the environment because too often as adults, we don't listen to young people in those traumatic traumatic stages. Trauma for anybody. We have to pay attention to it. We have to listen."