Pinson finished with 32 points, eclipsing a career-high set just three days ago in a win over No. 11 Auburn. The performance marked the third time in four games that Pinson has bested his previous career scoring mark. Missouri has won all three games, as the Tigers edged Ole Miss 71-68 to climb back to .500 on the season.

The three-pointer capped off a dominant stretch in another career night for the sophomore. After sitting nearly all of the final 13 minutes of the first half with two fouls, Pinson picked up right where he left off after the break. He opened the second half by hitting a step-back jumper, then making three-pointers on consecutive possessions in a 90-second span. After converting an old-fashioned three-point play and making two free throws, his fourth three of the game brought him to 16 points in the second half and 24 for the game.

Xavier Pinson tries not to pay attention to his point total during games. But during Tuesday’s matchup with Ole Miss, he knew he was having a big night. After sinking a three-pointer to put Missouri up 10 points with 11:05 left to play in the game, Pinson shook his head as he ran back down the floor, as if to say, they can’t guard me.

Coaches and teammates have always described Pinson as a confident player, but his self-assurance has grown as a result of his recent scoring spree. That confidence was on display Tuesday, as Pinson came out aggressive to start both halves.

Pinson started the game with a transition dunk of a Dru Smith steal, then hit a three-pointer off the dribble and a putback of his own miss for Missouri’s first seven points of the game. But after the third basket, he stared at an Ole Miss defender who was down on the hardwood and clapped. That earned him a technical foul. About three minutes later, Pinson picked up foul number two and missed all but 48 seconds of the final 12:30 of the half.

The time on the bench didn’t disrupt Pinson’s rhythm. He single handedly outscored Ole Miss 16-14 during the first nine minutes of the second half. Cuonzo Martin said that illustrated Pinson’s maturation.

“I think it’s just his belief in himself,” Smith said. “He knows the work that he’s put in, and I think he uses that as confidence. Coach always tells us preparation gives you confidence, and I think he’s a model for that.”



Pinson’s confidence has been most visible in his jump shot. Pinson shot 40 percent from three-point range as a freshman, but through the first 19 games of this season, he made just nine of 47 attempts from behind the arc (19.1 percent). Over the past seven games, however, he has made 15 of 29 (51.7 percent). Tuesday, he hit all four of his attempts from deep. Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said Pinson becomes more difficult to guard when he’s shooting well because opponents have to guard him on the perimeter while knowing he has the ability to drive past defenders.

“It creates a lane for you to just drive,” Pinson said. “I feel like today, when I started hitting everything and hitting threes and all that, they kind of started face-guarding me, so I told Dru, like, when you come off the screen, if they’re face-guarding me, nobody can really stay in front of him in my eyes, so that’s an opportunity for him to drive right off the big man and get in and get a layup ro an and-one.”

It’s no coincidence that Pinson’s offensive numbers have improved over the past seven games. Starting shooting guard Mark Smith left the first of those contests with a lower back injury and has not played since. Pinson has started each of the six games since and averaged 28.3 minutes per contest during that span. As a result, Pinson said he has put pressure on himself to shoulder more of the offensive load, and he has also had a longer leash. Asked whether Pinson would have enjoyed this current stretch — he’s averaging 23.3 points over his past four games — if Mark Smith were still healthy, Martin said “probably not.”

“I feel like we’ve got a lot of guys out, so I mean Dru and I have to step up big time to make up for those guys who are out, because we’re playing extra minutes,” Pinson said. “Just taking the challenge and owning it.”

Pinson’s most important points Tuesday didn’t come from his four three-pointers or his drives to the basket. During the final minute of regulation, with the game tied and the shot clock winding down, Pinson drew a foul on Ole Miss forward K.J. Buffen. He calmly stepped to the line and sunk two free throws to put the Tigers in the lead for good. Twice more in the final minute, he got fouled and made both foul shots to help seal the victory.

Given the way Pinson played for the first 39 minutes, Missouri wouldn’t have wanted anyone else at the line. Dru Smith, who usually guards Pinson in practice, said he knew his backcourt mate had these performances in him, but he’s proud of Pinson for taking advantage when the opportunity for more playing time presented itself.

“I think he’s put the work in, and we’re seeing him get the opportunity, and we’re seeing him flourish.”