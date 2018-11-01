Ticker
Podcast: Episode 241

Gabe DeArmond & Mitchell Forde
Staff
The podcast is present this week by Marc Skid, the new eco-friendly underwear company started by a Mizzou fan.  Click on the image below and use the checkout code "Powermizzou" to get 15% off your first order.

Cporlpzmejgaq8j3hdv5

This week on the podcast we preview the game against Florida with Jacqui Franciulli from GatorsTerritory.com and talk with play-by-play man and Columbia native Tom Hart.



You can also subscribe to and review the podcast on ITunes and Stitcher

