Missouri's basketball season has been over for exactly a month. The Tigers lost to Georgia on March 13 in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. Five days later, the transfer portal opened.

Since then, Dennis Gates has lost three players to the portal, added one and knows there's still plenty to be done.

"The most secure thing that we can all as coaches count on is that our roster will be the same as soon as September comes, as soon as the first day of classes come," Gates said on Friday afternoon. "That is when we actually will know what our team looks like because a roster can have additions and it also can have subtractions. It’s just the new landscape that we have and we all have to be prepared for the inevitable, or even the worst case scenario."