Position group analysis: Receivers

We talked about the both defensive backfield spots in my first couple of looks at each position group and expected depth chart, and we’ll do more with the defense in the coming week or two, but I wanted to change up a little back and forth. So let’s flip over to the offense and we’ll start with the spot that will have one of the biggest overall changes, receiver.

Other position group analysis stories so far: Cornerbacks Safeties

The Tigers lost Luther Burden to the NFL Draft, Theo Wease and Mookie Cooper to eligibility and Mekhi Miller to the transfer portal. That’s most of the Tigers’ receiver production not just from this season, but the past two. Add in that Courtney Crutchfield hit the portal and there’s going to be a different face to this year’s receiver group. That new face starts with transfer addition Kevin Coleman. Then there’s the returning group of Josh Manning, Marquis Johnson, James Madison, Logan Muckey and Daniel Blood as well as the incoming freshmen DaMarion Fowlkes, Donovan Olugbode and Shaun Terry if any of them are able to work into the rotation with an impressive spring and summer.

Kevin Coleman

Coleman will jump into the Burden role in the slot and as the main target. Brady Cook had the ever-present idea that he could “throw it up, because 3 is down there somewhere.” Well, now Beau Pribula will likely have the same thought about Coleman if they can develop that relationship and trust quickly. Coleman was one of the top receivers available in the transfer portal when it comes to the 2025 season and brings the experience of having a near 1,000-yard season in the SEC. As soon as he signed with the Tigers as the first transfer portal addition, he became WR1 going into next year.

Marquis Johnson

Speedy showed exactly what he’s capable of as a main target during the Music City Bowl. As the new main man on the outside, I expect a lot of production on the way for Johnson as he steps into a role as a primary option. There will be games where he flashes as the primary guy and games where he gets overlooked, but I think he’s set up well to turn into the main option after 2025 with Coleman heading out after the season. I’m interested to see how much the deep ball is still part of the arsenal with both a new quarterback and a likely new route tree for the No. 2 guy. I’m sure it will still be around, but after it being really his only targets in 2023 then shifting to a more underneath role when he got serious looks this season, I think it will be interesting to see how much it is still a major look for him.

Josh Manning

Here’s where I start to get a little hazier on what the unit is going to look like. If Manning had been the third option all of this past season I would have a bit higher expectations. I think he flashed some good skill when given opportunities, my questions more come from what the offense might look like with Pribula at quarterback. And on Brett Norfleet as a pass-catching option and I don’t know if there will be enough passing going on to reliably supply four options. I like Manning’s ability a lot and the staff does as well, but there just might not be enough to go around if the offense looks as run-heavy as I expect with Pribula taking over.

James Madison

Everyone from here on is going to have a similar issue to Manning, but I think Prez will be fourth on the receiver depth chart, maybe with an -or- listing to connect him with Blood, who we’ll talk about next. I think the fact the team specifically worked Madison into the bowl game is a good sign of what’s to come, they wanted to get some game reps for the guys who are going to take a step up. Madison was highly-ranked coming out of high school and with Crutchfield gone, he’s the top member of the 2024 recruiting class in the room and getting some consistent work would help set up the room for the post-Coleman era coming soon.

Daniel Blood

I think Blood ends up fifth on the depth chart and I’m pretty confident there’s not enough of a pass game to consistently have him included at this point. Unless he makes some pretty big strides in spring and summer, I expect a pretty similar role for Blood this year, maybe getting in for some rotational snaps, but mostly playing in blowouts. Like Madison, the team wanted to get him in during the bowl game, so there’s definitely a plan for him, but I think he’s more of a 2026 option than a 2025 option at this point.

Logan Muckey

I wasn't going to include Muckey, but the Tigers made a point to get him on the field for the bowl game and if he's going to get a couple of targets or be on the depth chart, I should include him. Muckey will be a redshirt senior and has played a lot of special teams across the past two seasons, he's also appeared on the depth chart multiple times at outside receiver. I don't think he'll be involved outside of blowouts, but I wouldn't be shocked if he starts surprisingly high on the depth chart before any of the freshmen earn their spots on the two-deep.

DeMarion Fowlkes

Kind of the same thing here. I just don’t see a way for this many guys to be able to get any amount of time on the field. I think Fowlkes will get time as a kick/punt returner and the speed will definitely play, so there’s a route to time in a similar way to Johnson from his freshman year as a deep threat if the Tigers want Johnson to focus on the rest of his route tree now that he’s higher on the depth chart. He's also not an early enrollee, which isn't a great sign for his production early on.

Shaun Terry

I’m not sure how the freshman group will play out, hard to tell at this point with a four star and two three stars. They’ll certainly get some run on special teams, I think Terry is also likely to work in regularly as a kick/punt returner, thus a chance to flash to fans a bit. I’d expect all three to get some work in blowouts at this point, but I’ll be keeping an eye on all of them in camp.

Donovan Olugbode

Olugbode is the highest-rated of the incoming receivers and he’s got some pretty massive talent. I spent some times watching his highlights and they are incredible, but there’s only so much to go around and I don’t think fans will see Olugbode all that much this season, as was the case with Madison the past year.

My depth chart right now