PowerMizzou - Position Reset: Quarterback

The first Missouri football season of the Eli Drinkwitz era showed both plenty of reasons for optimism as well as room for improvement. The Tigers finished a 10-game, all-SEC schedule with a record of 5-5, including an upset of defending national champion LSU and at one point cracking the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 25. However, the team also dropped its final two games of the season and saw an average margin of defeat of 24 points in its five losses. In this series, we will go position by position to break down Missouri's performance in 2020 and look ahead to spring football practices, which should start in March and kick off preparation for the 2021 season. We start, of course, with the quarterbacks.

Quarterback Connor Bazelak was named the SEC co-Freshman of the year after starting eight games for Missouri. (Jeff Blake/USA Today)

2020 Recap

Perhaps the most surprising revelation for Missouri in 2020 was the emergence of redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak behind center. Bazelak, who started the final game of the 2019 season but left in the second quarter due to a torn ACL, actually lost the starting job during an offseason competition. TCU transfer Shawn Robinson started the first two games of the year, but he was replaced by Bazelak during the second quarter against Tennessee. At that point, Bazelak seized the starting job and ran with it. In his first start of the season, he completed 29 of 34 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns in Missouri's upset victory over LSU. That game showcased Bazelak's two most impressive attributes: his accuracy and his poise. Despite his relative inexperience, Bazelak never looked rattled. He led two game-winning drives in the fourth quarter on the year, one against LSU and the other in the closing seconds against Arkansas. He completed 67.3 percent of his passes on the season, 17th-best in the country. His 2,366 passing yards ranked fifth in the SEC and 22nd nationally. If there were two knocks on Bazelak this year, they would be a lack of touchdown passes and an inconsistent deep ball. The former was likely a product of Missouri's strong running game more than Bazelak struggling — the Tigers ran for 21 touchdowns on the season (two by Bazelak). Bazelak did, however, struggle to connect on a lot of downfield passes this season. He finished the season 14-50 on passes that traveled more than 20 yards in the air, per Pro Football Focus. All things considered, however, Bazelak's future looks bright at Missouri, especially considering he has yet to participate in a full offseason with the program and will still qualify as a redshirt freshman again in 2021.

2021 Outlook