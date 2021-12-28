Position Reset: Quarterback

The second Missouri football season of the Eli Drinkwitz era has come and gone. The Tigers started the 2021 campaign slow, losing early swing games at Kentucky and Boston College and getting blown out by Tennessee, but then rallied late to win six games and attain bowl eligibility. After falling to Army on the final play of the Armed Forces Bowl, Mizzou finished the season 6-7. Now, it's time to take stock of the roster. Missouri, like virtually every other team, has already seen several players enter the transfer portal since the season ended. More attrition is expected. In this series, we'll go position by position to break down which players are expected to return and where the team could stand to add a difference-maker. We start, of course, with the quarterbacks.

Sophomore Brady Cook started the Armed Forces Bowl at quarterback for Missouri. (USA Today Sports Images)

2021 Recap

Entering the 2021 season, Connor Bazelak was Missouri's unquestioned starter behind center. The third-year player had taken over the quarterback spot after two games in 2020 and performed well, earning SEC co-freshman of the year honors. Fans hoped for another step forward from Bazelak after a full offseason working with Drinkwitz. Bazelak got off to a solid start to the season. During Missouri's first three games, he averaged 299 yards per game while throwing nine touchdowns compared to one interception. However, whether it was due to injury or error or both, Bazelak regressed as the season went on. He threw two first-quarter interceptions in each of Missouri's losses to Tennessee or Texas A&M. He got benched for backup Brady Cook late in Missouri's win over South Carolina, then again late in the loss to Arkansas that ended the regular season. The loss in Fayetteville represented the low point of Bazelak's season — and his final start in a Missouri uniform. Bazelak completed just 10 of 26 passes for 65 yards and an interception. Cook took over as the starter for the Armed Forces Bowl and Bazelak entered the transfer portal last week. Cook played well in his limited opportunities. The St. Louis native completed 27 of 34 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown against Army and also ran for 53 yards and a score. He also completed 14 of 19 passes in Missouri's loss to Georgia, a game Bazelak didn't play due to injury. True freshman Tyler Macon got the start against Athens. He completed six of 13 passes for 74 yards against the Bulldogs.

2022 Outlook