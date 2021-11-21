Post-Game Report: Comeback catapults Mizzou past SMU

Throughout much of the early season, Cuonzo Martin has talked about wanting to see Kobe Brown be more aggressive and look for his shot. On Sunday night, Martin got his wish and it came just in time for the Tigers.

On the strength of an 18-0 run to close out the first half, SMU seemed to have Missouri on lockdown in the semifinals of the Jacksonville Classic. But then Brown started hunting--and hitting--his shot.

The Missouri junior scored 14 of his career-high points in the second half as Missouri climbed back from a deficit that reached 13 points and still stood at seven with 4:23 to play.

"I just tried to help my team," Brown said. "I wasn’t really just trying to put up shots or anything. My teammate did a good job getting me the ball and putting me in the right spots so it just kind of happened."

While it was Brown that kept Missouri somewhat in it, he was on the bench for the beginning of the Tigers' final push. Brown picked up his fourth foul and went to the bench with 5:53 to play. Emmanuel Bandoumel made both free throws to put the Mustangs up 53-44 at that point. Ronnie DeGray had an old-fashioned three-point play and then a three-point jumper to get Mizzou within five at the final media timeout when Brown re-entered with 3:35 to play.

But then, another of Missouri's imports took over. DaJuan Gordon scored eight of the Tigers' next ten (Brown had the other two) as they clawed back to tie the game at 62 with 30 seconds to play. DeGray drew a charge in the final second and Missouri got the game to overtime on the strength of a 12-5 run in the last four-and-a-half minutes.

"I think the first two games I thought he was pressing from the standpoint of excited wanting to play well," Martin said of Gordon. "When he got a couple to go tonight he settled in and played the game…When he was aggressive offensively it opened it up for us because he’s a guy that can make plays."

In the extra period, DeGray scored seven points, including two free throws that gave Mizzou it's first lead since it was 18-17 with 3:45 to go in the first half. Brown scored five and Amari Davis went 5-for-5 from the free throw line as Missouri pulled out a victory that looked virtually impossible as the Tigers struggled to find their offense for the first 30 minutes. But in that struggle, Martin may have found a pair of players capable of taking over a game on that end in Brown and Gordon.

Missouri dug itself a huge hole against the Mustangs, but left just enough to be able to dig itself out. Martin said he was exhausted at halftime, but explained to his team how it was going to come back.

"You can see eyes, you can see the glaze in some guys’ eyes. I don’t see that with these guys," Martin said. "All we need is one possession at a time."