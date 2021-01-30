PowerMizzou - Post-Game Report: Mizzou pulls off furious rally to top TCU in OT

But Missouri hit four three-pointers and scored 14 points in the final three minutes, including a trio of clutch three-pointers from Xavier Pinson . As the clock ticked under five seconds in regulation, Kobe Brown grabbed an offensive rebound and found a wide open Pinson, who nailed the shot, sending the game into overtime despite the fact that Missouri never led in the second half. Jeremiah Tilmon and Pinson scored 10 of Missouri's 13 points in the extra period and 69 of the team's points for the game. The Tigers held on to win 102-98.

With four-and-a-half minutes to play, Missouri looked buried. TCU led by 12 points, and the Tigers hadn't shown an ability to stop the Horned Frog offense, having surrendered 82 points in the first 36 minutes. Even after a five-point possession gave the team a pulse, TCU freshman Mike Miles drilled a tough step-back three-pointer to put the Horned Frogs up by six points with 1:45 remaining, and it looked like Missouri's comeback effort would be too little, too late.

* Before we get to the takeaways, we need to simply rehash how Missouri overcame its deficit in the final five minutes of regulation. The Tigers had kept the game close for the majority of the second half, but seemingly every time they would tie the game or cut TCU's lead to one possession, the Horned Frogs would get a couple easy baskets.

The game finally started to feel like it was slipping away from Missouri when Miles banked in a tough layup around Tilmon, then stole a lazy inbounds pass and found RJ Nembhard for an open three-pointer. The five-point flurry gave TCU a seven-point lead with about seven minutes to play. TCU continued its momentum by outscoring Missouri 11-6 over the next few minutes, pushing its lead to a dozen.

At that point, Missouri's chances of either stringing together enough stops or catching fire from three to the extent that it could erase the lead seemed slim. But Pinson gave the team a shot in the arm when, after Dru Smith made one free throw then missed the second, Missouri kept possession of the ball and Pinson swished a step-back three, plus drew a foul on Nembhard. The five-point possession cut TCU's lead to four.

"It gave us as a group a lot of momentum, a lot of confidence, and it gave the crowd a lot of confidence, I feel like," Pinson said. "And of course we capitalized.”

Jaedon Ledee drew a foul on the other end of the floor and made both free throws, but Missouri answered when Mark Smith rose up from the right wing and made his only three-pointer and only field goal of the day. Smith then kept Miles from getting into the lane, where he scored most of his 28 points, but Miles dribbled backward and threw up a tough three-pointer late in the shot clock with Smith's hand in his face. The shot fell. Smith looked to the ceiling in disbelief.

Missouri didn't panic, however. The Tigers went inside to Tilmon, who did what he did all game long: abuse one-on-one defense for a bucket. TCU then dribbled out the shot clock and missed a three-pointer. Pinson got the ball on a handoff and sank another three-pointer to cut Missouri's deficit to one.

At that point, Missouri had to put TCU, which entered Saturday as one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in the country, at the line. Miles came through by making both of his shots with 23 seconds left, meaning the Tigers would need another three to force overtime. Dru Smith initially took the shot. His attempt from the top of the key rimmed out. Tilmon tried to tip the ball in, but that missed as well — probably a good thing for the Tigers. Brown came up with the rebound. He heard Pinson calling his name and saw him wide open on the right wing.

Before the shot had even gone through the basket, Pinson stood posed with his right arm extended in a follow-through. With 3.9 seconds remaining, Missouri had tied the game at 89.

"I looked up and saw the score, saw that we were down three, knew we needed a three, so when (Tilmon) missed the tip-in, I got the ball and I was looking around, and that’s when I heard X calling me," Brown explained. "So I just turned around and gave him the ball, and he knocked it down. Big-time play.”

Missouri started overtime the way it started the game, by getting the ball to Tilmon in the low post. He scored to give the Tigers their first lead in nearly 25 minutes. TCU wouldn't just fold, however. Nembhard hit a tough jumper to put the Horned Frogs back on top with 1:35 left on the clock. But the lead would be short-lived. Missouri got Pinson an open three from the corner on the other end. He drained it, his eighth triple of the game.

Missouri got a bad break on the other end of the floor. Dru Smith dove after a loose ball as it headed out of bounds. He kept it in play, but sent it straight to Ledee. Kobe Brown tried to wrestle it away, but Ledee muscled the ball into the basket and Brown got whistled for a foul. Ledee then hit the free throw to retake the lead with less than a minute to play.

But Smith made amends on the other end, driving hard to the basket and kissing a layup high off the glass and in. And the shots finally stopped falling for TCU. Missouri iced the game at the free throw line, albeit in painstaking fashion. Pinson hit two free throws with 27 seconds left, then Brown grabbed a defensive rebound and got fouled with 12 seconds remaining. He missed both. Mark Smith tapped the second miss into the air, and Brown grabbed it and passed to Dru Smith. The career 87.7 percent free throw shooter also missed two straight, but he got bailed out by a lane violation on TCU, which gave him a third attempt. Smith drained it, giving Missouri a two-possession lead and icing the game.

In all, Missouri led for just 3:10 of the final 30 minutes of game action, but it was enough to avoid the upset.

"I never understood why teams would give up in situations like that, because what’s the worst that can happen, you lose a game?" head coach Cuonzo Martin said afterward. "So why not try to win the basketball game and work extremely hard, do the things that we practice, and give ourselves a chance? And that’s shifting your mindset, because human nature, that type of lead, crowd is out of it, you’re ready to give up and quit, and they just dug deep, made plays, drove the ball, executed stuff that we talked about in practice. Mark made a big three. Again, Kobe had a big rebound, he hit (Pinson) for that three, Dru had a great drive, (Tilmon) finishing the and-one. Just a great, great team win.”

* Prior to Saturday, Pinson had shown an ability to light up the scoreboard in the past. Just a week ago, he scored 27 points in Missouri's upset at Tennessee. But he's never done it quite like he did against TCU, by catching fire from behind the three-point line.

Pinson entered Saturday shooting 31.4 percent from three-point range for his career and 27.8 percent on the season. His previous career high for threes in a single game was four. Against TCU, Brown said, he looked like Stephen Curry. Pinson made 8 of 13 shots from behind the arc, and the Tigers needed every one of them. His 36 points represented a career high.

"He made some tough ones tonight," Martin said. "But he spends a lot of time, he’s one of those guys that never really gets tired. ... I’m happy for him.”

Pinson and his teammates attributed Pinson's breakout shooting performance to his work between games. Tilmon said no matter what time he arrives at Missouri's practice facility, Pinson is there getting up shots. Pinson said that practice gives him the confidence to shoot any time he has daylight during games.

“I put the work in, so it’s not a surprise for me," Pinson said. "I mean, the shot’s going to go up if I’m open. If I miss, I’ll just shoot the next one. It’s just preparation, it’s all about the work you put in.”

* While Pinson will go down as the hero, Tilmon kept Missouri afloat for most of the game, routinely taking advantage of TCU's one-on-one defense by either scoring, drawing a foul or both when he got the ball down low. He scored 17 points in the first half and a career-high 33 for the game. His 35 minutes played also tied a career high. He grabbed 11 rebounds, recording his fifth double-double in his last seven games.

After Missouri struggled to shoot the ball from the perimeter against Auburn, the game plan early was clearly to feed Tilmon. He responded by scoring 15 of Missouri's 21 points. Still, TCU rarely sent two defenders at him, which Tilmon admitted surprised him.

“Coach Martin always emphasizes taking advantage of the mismatches," Tilmon said, "and whenever somebody switches on me, forget the play, he says, just go post up. So that was what we were doing, get the ball in the paint. It’s something we work on, and he always say if someone switch on us, take advantage of the mismatch.”

Tilmon almost singlehandedly forced TCU starting center Kevin Samuel, who entered the game averaging 9 points and 9 rebounds per contest, to foul out with three minutes left in regulation. From that point on, Pinson said, "it was SOS" for TCU's defense whenever Tilmon got the ball down low.

"If you’re defending him one on one, I’m taking those chances all night long," Martin said of Tilmon.

Tilmon and Pinson became the first pair of Missouri teammates to score 30-plus points in the same game since Kareem Rush and Clarence Gilbert did so in a double-overtime win over Iowa State did so more than 20 years ago, on Dec. 16, 2000.