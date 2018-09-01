Ticker
Post-Game Video: UT-Martin

Gabe DeArmond
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
After each game, we'll bring you video interviews with the Tigers. Hear from Barry Odom, Terez Hall, Adam Sparks and Kam Scott after a 51-14 win over Tennessee-Martin.

