Missouri concluded its spring football practices with the Black and Gold game on Saturday. Before settling in for the summer and shifting our focus forward to fall camp, we will take a look back at what we learned during the spring for each position group, as well as where the depth chart currently stands. Today, we turn our attention to the receivers.

Missouri lost its most explosive receiver from 2018 in Emanuel Hall, but the receiving corps could actually be better than a season ago thanks to the arrival of Jonathan Nance and another year of experience for a host of young players. Nance was a bit of a question mark when he opted to transfer from Arkansas to Missouri for his senior season. He had caught 37 passes for 539 yards and five touchdowns as a junior in 2017, but just one pass in four games last season before opting to leave the Razorback roster. He wasted little time in answering those questions and developing a strong rapport with Kelly Bryant during the spring. Expect him to start out wide and provide a vertical threat for Missouri.

Perhaps the only receiver who drew better reviews than Nance during the offseason was Jalen Knox, who showed flashes of his ability as a true freshman last year but was inconsistent. He should be in position to start opposite Nance. Senior Johnathon Johnson battled some nagging injuries during the spring, but he will provide a steady presence in the slot. Johnson led Missouri in receptions a season ago with 59. He saved his best game for last, contributing nine grabs for 185 yards in the Liberty Bowl after Hall went down with an injury.

Johnson will have to fend off a few productive sophomores for playing time in the slot. Dominic Gicinto should be poised for a larger role this year after he caught 15 passes for 171 yards and two scores a season ago. Like Gicinto, Barrett Banister saw some playing time a season ago and seemed to have a knack for making timely catches. The redshirt sophomore looks to have shown enough during the spring that he will play a role this season, but where exactly he will line up remains to be seen. Finally, don't forget about Kam Scott, who showcased an ability to make highlight-reel plays with 26.8 yards per catch average a season ago.