Post-Spring Depth Chart Analysis: Tight End

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff - USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

As we work our way toward fall camp, I’m going to start taking a look at how I think the Missouri Tiger depth chart stands at each position. I’ve already covered the running backs and the wide receivers, so let’s stick with a look at the offensive skill positions and move to the tight ends.

Brett Norfleet

Norfleet has all the talent and looked poised for a major breakout last season, but a shoulder injury hampered him throughout the year. He got surgery quickly after the Arkansas game last season so he would have plenty of time to recover before the start of this season, though he was still wearing a green non-contact jersey throughout spring ball. He’s clearly the No. 1 in the group, primarily as a receiver, and could be a great option if the Tigers add in a few more dump-off options to the offense with a new quarterback in the backfield. A tight end is a young quarterback’s best friend, so even though Eliah Drinkwitz’s offenses have never been tight-end heavy, Norfleet is once again poised to break the mold of Mizzou tight ends.

Jordon Harris

Harris is the primary blocker in the room, so if we’re just looking at blocking, he’s the No. 1 option. But that’s not what we’re primarily looking for from tight ends any more, right? As a receiver, Harris just isn’t much of a threat, he has just five catches for 48 yards in two seasons, all coming last year. He’ll likely remain at about that level with so much talent in the wide receiver room along with Norfleet in front of him. Especially if Norfleet is fully healthy this season.

Vince Brown

I didn’t love the Brown addition in the winter portal, but I do think he likely slots in as the third option early on in the season. He’s got a lot of college football experience and participated through spring ball, so he does bring some of that experience the Tigers lost in Tyler Stephens after last season. But I don’t see him as a major piece of the offense at any point.

Gavin Hoffman

Hoffman could overtake Brown for third in the group once he’s fully up to speed. Coming over in the spring portal puts him behind the 8 ball a little bit, but there’s a reason the Tigers desperately wanted him out of high school and then went after him again after a season at Iowa. Hoffman is a very talented player and a big body who should raise the skill of the room, especially as a receiver, but Iowa tight ends definitely have to know how to block, so he should be strong in that part of the game, too.

Jude James

James received some good reviews after spring ball when it came to talking about development. He played 22 snaps in two games last season, and I expect those numbers to increase, but the Tigers haven’t used a fourth consistent tight end in any of the past four seasons, and with the talent ahead of James in the room, I don’t expect that to change. Tiger fans should see him in blowouts, but probably not as a member of the offense in any close games.

Dakotah Terrell

Terrell joins the Tigers as a big, athletic body to add to the room, but also as a prospect that needs some work before he’s ready to jump in. I find it hard to believe Terrell will be at tight end in anything more than blowouts this season. But if the Tigers can develop his potential fully, a room of Hoffman, James and Terrell in a couple of years is a talented group.

My depth chart right now