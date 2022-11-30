Every Wednesday afternoon throughout the football season, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond and football beat writer Jarod Hamilton will go live to talk Tiger football. We'll give you the latest news on the team and take your questions every week during the year. On this episode, we'll look back at the regular season and dive into an offseason that promises to be action-packed.

At the conclusion of the show each week, we will publish an audio only version. Listen to the podcast below or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

