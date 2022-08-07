Projecting Mizzou's depth chart: Defense
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Fall camp is less than a week old, but the season opener is just 25 days away. Before the start of week two, PowerMizzou.com is going to take a stab at the Tiger depth chart.
We'll do this in two parts: Offense yesterday and defense today. This is our projection of what the depth chart will be come the season opener against Louisiana Tech on September 1 (whether that is ever revealed publicly is anyone's guess). This is a projection put together by a combination of common sense, guessing and information we have gathered.
DEFENSIVE END
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news