New Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz added seven new position coaches to the Tiger staff after he was hired in December, and they've received most of the attention. But in the past two months, no one on staff has spent more time with the players than new strength and conditioning coach Zac Woodfin. Woodfin played linebacker at UAB from 2001-2004, finishing his college career as the Blazers' all-time leader in tackles. From there, he bounced around the NFL for a few years, at one point playing a season for the Frankfurt Galaxy in the now-defunct NFL Europe. He has spent time on the strength and conditioning staffs for the Green Bay Packers, UAB, Southern Mississippi and, most recently, Kansas. With spring practices set to begin on Saturday, Woodfin sat down with PowerMizzou to discuss the Border War, smuggling food to his wife in Germany and the specifics of the "New Zou" culture. Note: This Q&A has been edited for brevity.

Meet new Missouri strength and conditioning coach Zac Woodfin. (YouTube)

Question: First of all, I have to start by asking, how aware were you of the Missouri-Kansas rivalry before you got this job? Zac Woodfin: “I knew of it, obviously, especially the big 2007 season, I think they were ranked No. 1 and 2. So I knew of it, but I also knew that once Missouri came to the SEC, it kind of dissolved, at least in football. And so, I guess I didn’t realize there was still a hatred. Even though they haven’t played in quite some time, people still don’t like Kansas, which is all good. I’m a Tiger.” Do people still bring it up to you? “Yeah, so when they ask me, 'Hey man, where’d you come from?' And I say KU, I definitely get some, 'ahhh.' My response is, hey man, I’m on the good side now. It’s all good.” I know you played football in college and professionally. When did becoming a strength coach cross your radar? “My junior year in college. That’s when I had to decide on a major. I was undecided for the first couple years, and I had to decide, and I really started to ask myself, what would I love to do? What would not feel like a job to me? And this was it. I knew at that point in time that I loved training, I loved nutrition, I loved pushing myself beyond what I thought I could do. I used those things to help me become a better player, and I also knew that whatever I did in life, I wanted to use my passions to help give back, to find true purpose in life. And so that’s what led me to exercise science and this profession.” So as you played in the NFL and at a high level in college, how much did that help you, knowing what you were going to do? What did you take from those experiences that you’re able to use now? “Well, I became really close with the strength and conditioning coaches in the NFL. I asked them lots of questions and I took lots of notes. And being on the amount of teams that I was on, because I got cut a lot, I got to experience a lot of different styles, so I really got to decide, like, what was going to be my style? And it wasn’t just because of a guess. It was because I had been through it as an athlete, I asked lots of questions about it. I’ve learned it. I know the science behind it. And now this is my own because I truly believe in it. I’ve felt it, it works. And that’s why now it’s my own philosophy. Not because I saw someone else who was winning games. So basically, it’s tried and tested, what we’ve done through my career and what we continue to try to evolve and do, it’s all stuff that I’ve put myself through. And I felt the difference.” Do you have any specifics about the tenets that you’re talking about, that you’ve made your own? “So, really focusing on quality of training instead of just, like, the loads. In college, it was really just about, like, how much can you lift? And I could lift a lot. I was really strong. But I wasn’t as mobile as I needed to be in order to really excel in the NFL. And ultimately that’s probably what got me cut a lot. Like I was big, I was strong, I was fast straight ahead, but I didn’t have the hip mobility, I didn’t have the trunk mobility to be able to be really fluid and to change direction really efficient. And so when I started training in that manner, focusing on mobility with strength, quality is just as important or more important than quantity, I started to feel myself become more athletic. Like wow, you know, I didn’t know I could move like this. I’ve never felt this good. ... We’re not in powerlifting or Olympic lifting. We’re playing football here. So being able to move really well, stop, jump, change direction, those are the things that make you a great football player, and that’s what I got enlightened to after college.” I saw you played in NFL Europe briefly. What was that experience like? “That was really, really cool. Great experience. I had just gotten married, so my wife got to come to Europe with me. We lived in a hotel. We had to hide my wife every day, because in Germany — I don’t know if this is like all of Europe — they make you pay per person. And I wasn’t making any money, I didn’t have any money. They didn’t pay, NFL Europe, like they did in the NFL. And I was like, babe, we can’t afford to have you here. Like, you have to be invisible. So there was no signs of my wife in that room. We would hide her suitcase any time we left, like, put her makeup up. So that was really fun, that was interesting. But we got to do a lot. We got to go to Italy, see the Coliseum, St. Peter’s Basilica, everything in Italy. We got to do some really cool stuff while playing football over there that I probably wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise. And that’s the cool thing about this game. It takes you places that you may not ever get to go otherwise, and we tried to soak it all up. And we made it to the World Bowl, which is like the Super Bowl, which was awesome. We won our fair share of games, and I got to play a lot, so it was awesome.” Did you have to like smuggle your wife food, or how did that work? “Yeah, I pretty much did. So we would go down to the lobby to eat, and I would eat and I would always have a to-go box. And I would be like, alright, here’s your food. If you don’t like it, sorry, that’s all we have.” Were the rules the same? “Yeah, same American football rules. Most of the guys were American. They might have had like three Germans on each team. But American coaches. And back then, American teams could allocate players to NFL Europe. So half the guys were allocated, so that means they’d finish the year on a practice squad with, let’s say, the Saints, and the Saints were like, we need to help you develop more, go play a season in Europe, come back, and you’ll be a better player. … Most guys there had NFL experience.”

