Offensive line coach Marcus Johnson talks about Armand Membou and his potential, Marcellus Johnson's transition from left tackle to right tackle and more. Left tackle Javon Foster expresses his decision to come back and his goals while left guard Xavier Delgado explains what he thinks the offensive line needs to work on and what he's looking to do in 2023.

Coach Johnson

- What does Marcellus Johnson do well? "He's extremely athletic and twitchy. I think he has to get used to playing the right side being he's never done it before. So, that can be foreign to him. I think so many people think with offensive linemen you just throw some big guys out there and let them go and that's nowhere near the truth. I always tell people if you're a naturally right-handed writer or eat with your right hand or throw a football with your right hand start doing it with your left hand. It's going to feel unique. It's going to feel awkward. It takes time and reps. I think the's got to get used to being on the right side, as well as hearing new verbiage and terminology within a new offense. - Coach Eli Drinkwitz said that EJ will take several practices to be back at full strength is he at that point yet? "He's working at it. His job is to get his body right and when it's time to go the trainers will let us know. But he's working his butt off at it." - How did he impress you last season? "I thought he did a good job when he got his opportunity. I just hate it because it was so short-lived. He played some last year and he's an older guy going into year five now, so he's kind of been around the block and back and hopefully once he's back on the field he can continue where he left off at." - What does Armand Membou playing at a true freshman say about him and his potential? I think it says he's different. There aren't a lot of guys 一 and I had this conversation with him 一 that play as a first-year offensive lineman in the country. I don't know the numbers, but I bet you probably can count on two hands how many true freshmen played and probably one hand in this league. He has a special and unique ability that you can coach. I mean, his combination of size, strength, athleticism and twitch. "It was amazing. I was watching one-on-one pass rushers today and it was bad. It was a bad clip on his behalf, but you saw him recover and get out of a bad situation that a lot of guys would've been beaten on that play. But because of his ability, he was able to recover even though he shouldn't have put himself in that position in the first place. So, he's a good young player. He just needs the reps and he's got to keep his head down and keep working and learning the new position and techniques because guard is different than tackle. Understanding that the game happens much faster the closer you get to that ball and you're not on the edge out in space like you were at tackle. So, things are kind of happening right now and he's got to get used to it." - How does it feel having Javon Foster at left tackle again? "It's awesome to have that anchor back for us and this program from a standpoint of you can sleep a little bit better at night. Javon is a really good player. Thank God he made a decision to come back. I think this team looks up to him. Javon is a no-nonsense, blue collar, never complains, just goes to work (type of guy). That's why he's a dominant player. For all of us, including himself, we've had these conversations on ways that he can improve. He's bought all the way in and I'm fortunate to work with a young man like that."

Javon Foster

- What went into your decision to come back? "I just feel like as a group and as a team we were so close to our goal which is to win the SEC East. I feel like this year is going to be the year that we're going to do it." - Individually, what are some goals you have for yourself? "My goal is to win the SEC East honestly. I just want to win. That' sit. That's my goal at the end of the day." - What do you think has been the theme for the offensive line this spring? "Physicality. We had a lot of penalties last year, so focus on fewer penalties and being more physical." - When you got your draft grade, how did you feel about it? "It was good emotions to receive that on paper, but at the same time I knew my job wasn't done here. So, I felt like it was best for me to come back and win. So, that's my biggest goal is to come back and win." - Was the draft grade close to where you expected it to be? Or was it too low or was it something that was okay but that you could make better? "I just know I can imporve always. I felt like last year, I didn't do as good as I thought I was. So, I feel like there's always room for improvement." - Would you like to share the grade? "No, I wouldn't." - What impressed you about Armand last season at right tackle and what are you trying to tell him this year? "I was just impressed by him coming in as a freshman and being so developed already. He's already a good player, honestly. His work ethic and stuff is just going to make him an even better player. So, I was just impressed how he came in and asked so many good questions. He was just ready to take on the role honestly." - How does it feel to play alongside Xavier Delgado again? "He's great. He makes the game very easy for me. I know he always has got my back. We've been roommates forever. I know him like the back of my hand. I just know he's going to be there for him." - Terminology is what I've been told is the hardest thing about learning a new scheme. Cody Schrader said learning the new scheme with everyone else at the same time is helpful though. Do you agree? "Yeah, it's good. We're all learning at the same time. It's not just like the younger guys coming in and they have to just learn the offense. It's for all of us. So, we all have questions and we all are working through it together." - What's your opinion on Kirby Moore? "I like him a lot. His playcalling has been great. I feel like he's going to get the job done for sure. Im seeing in practice we got a lot more explosive plays. So, yeah I'm just excited to see how it's going to be on game day." - What's the hardest thing about spring ball? "Honestly, the hardest thing for me is learning the plays because it's a new offense and stuff. So, just going out there executing the plays and learning the terminology."

Xavier Delgado

- How do you feel physically and mentally so far during spring ball? "I'm good so far 一 going into year six so the body is hurting a little bit obviously you know with old age. But other than that everything is good mentally, physically and emotionally." - Do you feel like Barrett Banister on this team now? "No doubt. Yes, definitely the veteran of the group, especially with our offensive linemen room being so young as well and having to lead and all that. Just being a voice for them with Javon. - The offensive line had it struggles last season, but there were games like versus South Carolina where the line played really well. So what are the positives you take away from last year that you can use in spring ball and in 2023? "I think the games we did have success in we were consistent and moving the ball. I definitely think in the spring we just have to be more consistent in our approach and be more disciplined. We had a lot of penalties as an offensive line. We've just got to develop more discipline within our line." - Coach Drinkwitz has said every position is up for grabs. What do you think you bring the table and why can you still be a starting left guard? "Having that experience. Like, this is my fourth year starting. Every position is open 一 rent is due every day and you've got to prove yourself every single day. You have to come every day ready to work and just I'm still able to play at a high level." - What would you say is the theme for this offensive line in spring ball? "Coach Johnson is preaching physical mentality. That's the biggest thing we need to focus on this spring and also I mentioned before being disciplined as a whole line. Not having false starts and all of that. Just discipline in general." - At the same time you're trying to compete to start, these are also your teammates and y'all are trying to build a brotherhood. How do you balance brotherhood and competition? "It's a business. The best man is going to take the job. It's no hard feelings. Everything is competitive. Everything is a competition. You've got to go about every single day just trying to outwork somebody because you've got to prove yourself every single day." - Who are the younger players you've taken under your wing? "Tristan Wilson. Definitely Armand Membou. He's moved to guard from tackle and I've just tried to take him under my wing and help him out at guard by telling him how to set and all that. It's a little different from interior to outside. So, I'm just trying to help him out and coach them up." - How excited were you when Javon announced he was coming back? "Oh, it was great. That's my dog. We've been roommates ever since we've been here. So, having him back that's huge, Obviously, he's a great player. One of the best honestly, in my opinion, in the nation. Great guy. So, it's great to have him back." - What individual goals do you have for yourself? "Just trying to make a name for myself. Trying to get my name out there as well and like coach Johnson was saying about being more physical and being more consistent. I thought I had consistency last year, but there's always room for improvement to be even more consistent than I was last year. Obviously, improving every year run-blocking wise I think that's the one area I could definitely be better in and just working on that every single day.

