Schrader talks about being looked at as a leader, what he can improve on and being one of the hardest workers on the roster.

"I remember in the spring game (last season) he was probably the third running back in on my team and we gave it to him six or seven times in a row and he went straight down the field. But I didn't know then he'd lead the team in rushing, but I would say it was early on. He's very conscientious, he works hard and it's hard to outwork him. So, he's not going to let anyone outwork him, so you better have more talent and then have the same desire to work. But I'm pleasantly surprised and he will be a 1,000-yard rusher this year."

- How much did Schrader surprise you last year and was there a moment during camp or the season where you realize he has "it?"

"We tried to get back to the line of scrimmage. If there's a defender free in the backfield, which is going to happen in the game multiple times, especially in this league, it's incumbent upon us to get the ball back to the line of scrimmage. Second and 10 is better than second and 14 . So, that's what we're trying to do. Offensively, it starts up front. So, the offensive line is trying to get the proper five irrespective of where they are and how they move. Get on those five and then create some push and some running lanes. So, it all goes hand and hand.”

"As an offense, we want to be more explosive. Coach (Eli) Drinkwitz has mentioned multiple times that if you win the explosive play battle and the turnover battle you're going to win. So, yards after contact is our emphasis. A lot of times you can't control yards before contact, but you can control the yards after contact. So, if you ask Cody Schrader, he wants more production after contact and a lot of that is just leg drive and spinning off would-be defenders and it's just that extra two and three yards 一 or extra 20 or 30 yards. We will take that too."

"Well, he has a great skill set. He's 205 pounds, he has great hands and he's quick. He just has to learn to play college football because he hasn't played. So, that's our focus. Learning the offense in conjunction with learning how to play college football as a running back. The holes close a lot quicker in the SEC than they did in far west Texas."

"We haven't done very much live, so for running backs that is the true judge. When it's live and the bullets are really flying and they know they're going to get tackled. That's when guys begin to separate themselves from others. So, we haven't done a lot of live yet. So, right now with it being a new offense, it's mostly against the defense and on air. So, we'll have a chance with the next scrimmage (spring football game) that we have."

- In the handful of practices y'all have had, who has stood out to you in the running back room so far?

"It always feels good and we are one of the firsts to get back going, so that feels really good."

- What has your journey over the last year been like and kind of assuming a leadership role in the running back room?

"Yeah, I think that's just a huge honor, especially because it's just the short span that I was able to make an impact. For them guys to see me as a leader, which I think is a huge honor in general, no matter what the stats are. I think that's the main thing and if you can make an impact on people, especially in the short window I've been here I think that means a lot from the running back room and the offense."

- Coach Luper told us a story that you graduated in December and had to miss a bowl practice. Then, you were on the field in 20° F weather at night. Walk me through what happened there.

"Yeah, I remember asking coach Drink if we can move practice and he said no just because you can't move it for one person. So, I asked coach Luper for the script and he sent it to me later, but then Brady Cook sent me the script and I got done with graduation, went out to eat with my parents and then I just went to the field because I know how important that practice is. I don't take any practice lightly. So, I just knew if I could go through the script. I just went out on the field to make sure I was in shape, make sure I was going over the script, so I know what I was doing so I wasn't lost the next day of practice. So, that's just kind of my mentality behind it. I just wanted to be prepared for the team."

- What do you think you did well last season and what do you think you could improve on?

"Yeah, I think I ended up starting some games and playing some games. I think pass protection is always going to be critical for me. Just being able to recognize blitzes and stuff like that and it's just something I want to continue to grow on and something I think I'lll have a better understanding on. Just learning where defensive schemes are coming from if you can recognize the blitz before they actually do it. I think that's something I need to improve. I think I did well on it last year, but definitely, I want to be 100% this year at it. Also, just breaking tackles and making stuff happen out of nothing."

- How do you think you've grown or change from this point last year?

"Yeah, I think just being more confident. Coming in last year, I was scared to walk on coming from Division II to Division I and playing in the SEC is the hardest level of football. So, it's definitely a shock, but now, having played for a year, now I can just really focus on specific things that I need to work on. More individual development 一 that's a big theme that we have this spring just focusing on those things. Also, now I don't have to worry about learning the playbook (alone) and proving myself that I can play football because I proved that. Now, I can focus on building relationships with teammates and helping lead the offense and whoever then at the time, just kind of being that vocal leader on the field."

- What inspired the number change from No. 20 to No. 7?

"That's something I've had since I was in high school and at Truman State. My dad and I are big number guys. So, when I became No. 7 it stuck out and it means a lot to us. So, when we see that number we think that it's God showing us signs in our lives. So, that's kind of when I became Christian when I got to No. 7. It just has a lot of internal meaning."

- So how different or similar is the scheme compared to last season?

"I think it's a lot more similar. I think he's (offensive coordinator Kirby Moore) putting his little touches and his little wrinkles on it. That's kind of making us more explosive which we definitely need to be this upcoming season. I'm really excited about it."

- What is the hardest part about learing a new scheme?

"I would say last year was harder for me because everybody already knew what it was and me and Nate (Peat) were coming in brand new. So, we had to start from ground zero and people were already 10 steps ahead. So, now we're all starting together. And I think that's something huge because now we can all learn from each other and bounce ideas off of each other and just talk about it more. Even with coach Luper we're all starting from ground zero. So, I think that's something that's just pretty cool for us."

- Coach Luper told me he thinks you're a 1,000-yard rusher this season. How does that make you feel?

"I already set really high standards for myself and I kind of know where I can be after having that transition here. Now, coming into my second year in the SEC. But hearing that from a guy that you look up to so much and who has taught you so much already in this game is pretty special. It just adds that sense of fuel and motivation because if he can see it with how many running backs he's had drafted and rush for 1,000 yards that just makes it more special."

- How have you digested a season where you led an SEC team in rushing and touchdowns?

"Digesting it 一 I think I was more unsatisfied because I don't care about touchdowns. I don't care about stats. I know the outside really looks at a player and they're looking at what he did, but that's not what I care about. I care about winning. We didn't win last year. We were 6-7 and I know Mizzou fans and just us as an organization and as a team 一 we know what we can be. We were in so many close games and now how can we figure out how to win those close games to be a nine or 10-win team? I think that's the stuff that I'm really focused on."

- I know you're trying to be the starter but how do you balance trying to win the position battle with still maintaining a brotherhood with your fellow running backs?

"Iron sharpens iron. So, I think that's the best thing. If there wasn't competition in the room there's room for you to get satisfied and be comfortable. I think with our room you've got to compete and there's going to be another competition this year. I think that's just something that brings the best out in all of us. When you get to compete and you have got to continually drive, but like I said a bunch last year, there's no selfishness in the room. Everybody wants to help each other out, everybody wants to help learn and lead and nobody's withholding information from one another or talking bad about one another. There's a real family atmosphere."

- Coach Drink and others have said multiple times you're one of the hardest workers on the team and it's hard to outwork or beat you in anything. How did this competitiveness come to be?

" Yeah, I think it's just being beaten down and looked down upon 一 I think a lot in my life and in football specifically, no one expected big things for me. Nobody ever saw me as a top athlete or the top recruit. I knew that if these guys are more athletic, bigger, faster and stronger than me that if I outwork them I'm building an edge for myself. Michael B. Jordan had an interview on a Barstool podcast and he was just saying if he works hard now he can celebrate later and that's always kind of been my mindset. It's just working hard now, so then hopefully, I can set up my family and my future to be more relaxed when I'm 50 or 60. But just focus on now and just working and hopefully, that will set up success for me in the future."



































