Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has been awfully busy with recruiting since the team's regular-season finale win over Arkansas and while this recruiting class isn't a top 20 class like in his two previous seasons it's still a top 40 class. Mizzou currently has 18 players on its commitment list and could climb from its current ranking at No. 38 after adding more talent via the transfer portal. PowerMizzou.com will be your complete source for updates throughout the first day of the early signing period.

Expected to sign

Brandon Solis committed to the program on Monday after taking an official visit to the school in November. Missouri offered him in March and the three-star prospect committed to them over Cincinnati, Kansas State, Mississippi State, TCU, Vanderbilt and others.

The Pine Bluff (Ark.) athlete is listed as a tight end and was initially recruited by tight ends coach Eric Link. However, defensive line coach Al Pogue has been more active in Jordon Harris' recruitment as of late indicating Harris could switch sides of the ball. Harris chose Mizzou over Air Force, Memphis, Vanderbilt and others.

Marvin Burks is one of five four-star commits in this class. The safety was the latest four-star to commit earlier this month after de-committing from Ole Miss. He also had offers from Florida, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC and others.

Triston Newson comes over from the JUCO ranks and was named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference defensive player of the year after tallying 107 tackles for Northeast Mississippi Community College. The sophomore linebacker had offers from the likes of Colorado, Indiana, Marshall, Memphis, Washington State and others but chose the Tigers instead.

Destrehan (La.) three-star wide receiver Daniel Blood committed to the Tigers on Thanksgiving after initially receiving an offer at the end of September. Blood was previously committed to Louisana and had other offers from Alabama, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Mississippi State, Tulane and others.

Serigne Tounkara was offered by Missouri on May 20 and committed to the Tigers over Houston, Ole Miss, Oregon State, TCU and others at the end of October.

Phillip Roche was first offered by Missouri at the end of April and figures to be able to play a number of positions in the secondary. The three-star defensive back picked Missouri over Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Nebraska and others.

Logan Reichert is one of five four-star commits in this class and sits one spot below Burks in the Rivals 250. Reichert chose Mizzou over Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon and others.

Gaffney three-star linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn just finished up his official visit with Missouri over the weekend after committing to the program in mid-August. Littlejohn chose the Tigers over Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Marshall, North Carolina A&T State and others.

The state of Missouri's No. 10 ranked prospect, Joshua Manning, committed to the Tigers in July and will be joining his brother and fellow wide receiver, Micah Manning on the team. Joshua chose them over Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska and others.

Jamal Roberts committed to Missouri in early July after the Tigers were the first Southeastern Conference team to offer him in June. Although he is listed as an athlete, the team has recruited him as a running back. The three-star prospect chose Missouri over Arkansas, Army, Iowa, Kansas, Wisconsin and others.

Three-star wide receiver Nicholas Deloach committed to Missouri in late June after receiving an offer from the program earlier that month. Deloach, who is primarily a wide receiver, got the offer after showing what he could do in the secondary. He chose Mizzou over Illinois State, Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa

Three-star Dickinson wide receiver Marquis Johnson decided to follow in his father's (Domonique Johnson) footsteps and commit to the Tigers in June after receiving an offer from them in late April. Johnson held offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Utah, UTEP, Washington State and others.

Kicker Blake Craig took an official visit to Columbia over the weekend but has been committed to the program since June 5, a day after the program offered him.

One of three Rivals 250 commits on this list, four-star quarterback Gabarri Johnson committed to the Tigers in May after receiving an offer from them in April. Despite quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan's departure, it still appears that Johnson is on course to stay committed to Missouri. Johnson had offers from Arkansas, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Washington State and a couple of other programs.

Three-star defensive end Jahkai Lang was the Tigers' second commitment back in December 2021. Lang was offered back in April 2021 and chose Mizzou over Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Tennessee and others.

Four-star tight end Brett Norfleet committed to Missouri after receiving an offer from the program way back in September of 2019. Norfleet picked the Tigers over Alabama, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Tennessee and others.

Prospects to watch

Shamar McNeil had committed to the program in the summer, but recently received an offer from North Carolina State prior to an official visit to the school. It's notable that his American Heritage defensive back Daemon Fagan has already committed to the Wolfpack and McNeil expressed that the idea of playing together does intrigue him. Sources have told PowerMizzou.com the Tigers feel good about keeping McNeil on board. Three-star Paetow (Tex.) safety CJ Johnson took an official visit to Missouri over the weekend and has said that the program is in his top three along with Auburn and UTSA. Johnson said he “most likely will make a decision this week.” Northwestern defensive lineman transfer Austin Firestone has had unofficial trips to Auburn, Florida State and Tennessee, but his only official visit was with Missouri. Wherever Firestone decides to sign he will enroll for the spring semester, but he may wait until after the early signing period this week to sign.



What's this mean for the class of '23?