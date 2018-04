PowerMizzou.com looked back at 14 years of Mizzou recruiting. Our goal was to rank the Mizzou recruiting classes from best to worst in that time span. We started in 2002, which is the first year of archived data on rivals.com. We stopped with 2015 because that is the last class that has completed three years of eligibility, which gives us a decent idea of what the players will be by the end of their college careers.

The “overrated” category (for lack of a better word) is a four- or five-star who didn’t turn out that way. The hidden gem is a three-star or lower player who turned out better. The biggest misses are players Missouri offered and had a reasonable shot to get that went elsewhere.

Here are the classes in the order we ranked them from best to worst.