Reaction to Mizzou's punishment
It has been nearly 24 hours since the NCAA Committee on Infractions dropped the hammer on the University of Missouri. Below, we compile some of the reaction over that period of time. We'll share thoughts from current and former Mizzou players and officials, national media members and more.
As more reaction comes in, we will add to this story.
February 1, 2019
I requested a statement from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in the wake of the NCAA sanctions against #Mizzou. Received this tonight. pic.twitter.com/GjBMqb05zE— Summer of Measles (@GabeDeArmond) February 1, 2019
Imma just say this.. she was my tutor and barely helped me so im confused. Literally had to switch tutors— Kentrell Brothers (@Kentrell_Mizzou) January 31, 2019
My statement on the ridiculous and far-reaching sanctions handed down by the @NCAA against #MIZZOU today. #CoMo #MidMo #NCAA @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/zBSjqtGB0W— Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) January 31, 2019
Before we go any further, NCAA has to define what academic misconduct IS. In 2019, it still hasn't. My column on the Mizzou situation. https://t.co/gEVgpFjHVG— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) January 31, 2019
Easily the most frustrating news to hear your before the start of your senior season— Khalil Oliver (@Deramus26) January 31, 2019
Typical NCAA...punish the innocent. NCAA believes in education, so punish by taking away educational opportunity. Makes zero sense. NCAA had no case against UNC, so it unreasonably slams Missouri to look tough. How lame. https://t.co/y1DK0hsERn— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) January 31, 2019
FOR MY TEAM! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/w2kG42I3jU— Barry Odom (@Coach_Odom) January 31, 2019
Column on today’s news: Missouri ruling shows cooperating with the NCAA doesn’t pay — https://t.co/LYCOjBdpU1— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 31, 2019
They gave the tutor who did some algebra quizzes the same show-cause they gave Dave Bliss, who tried to frame a murdered player https://t.co/nxu3W3lpDD— 2019 Jason Kirk (@JasonKirkSBN) January 31, 2019
While Mizzou may deserve punishment, this ruling only reinforces the credibility crater the NCAA lives in regarding academic fraud after whiffing on UNC. Completely miss on institutionalized fraud over decades, and everything else is viewed through that prism.— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) January 31, 2019
Missouri got a harsher penalty for telling the truth. https://t.co/swo9nbOmAk— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 31, 2019
Trust the process ..... MIZ 🐯— FAC✖️TOR (@xfactormaurice) January 31, 2019
I wonder how many languages can I say, BULLSHIT!!!! https://t.co/mjC9ElLTR1— L'Damian Washington (@MizzouMonstar2) January 31, 2019
Haha real per usual hating dang!! MIZ🐯. “THEY” always after us— Henry Josey (@I_AM_HENRYJOSEY) January 31, 2019
What in the world happen https://t.co/XmeY7lil6p— Jacquies Smith (@Jachalp3) February 1, 2019
Glad I’m not the only one who felt that way🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/7MaznrireM— Nate Brown (@Nate7Brown) February 1, 2019
NCAA penalties are a total joke, but Mizzou got absolutely screwed today. A postseason football ban over this? Insanity.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 31, 2019
Mizzou cooperated immediately and fully, and the NCAA still went with jail time for a speeding ticket. The NCAA has created a credibility crisis, and Mizzou is the latest proof. https://t.co/hczubcDQac— Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) February 1, 2019
BenFred: Cooperation doesn't seem to matter as Mizzou gets the shaft from NCAA https://t.co/RN2Gz1KLdN via @stltoday— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 1, 2019
A reminder on North Carolina scandal. from NYTimes "The N.C.A.A. did not dispute that the University of North Carolina was guilty of running one of the worst academic fraud schemes in college sports history, But there will be no penalties.... because no rules were broken."— Martin Kilcoyne (@martinkilcoyne2) January 31, 2019
The Missouri ruling brings up one huge question: What exactly is cooperation with the NCAA worth? The Tigers thought it’d earn em leniency. Hoo boy were they wrong. https://t.co/2g0BS9bb5h— Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_Writes) January 31, 2019
Ten year show-cause to a tutor.— Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) January 31, 2019
Hugh Freeze got a 2 game suspension.
This is incorrect, it's like asking your dad to unground you after your mom grounded you.— John Infante (@John_Infante) January 31, 2019
Different people, often on the same page though. https://t.co/6GDXkWGbPx
What doesn't jibe to me about the Mizzou report is NCAA says the tutor was NOT directed to do work for the athletes and received "extensive and comprehensive education on appropriate tutoring practices."— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 31, 2019
Tutor felt pressure to have athletes pass.
Seems penalties were harsh.
The way the NCAA differentiated Mizzou from UNC makes little sense. Basically saying UNC had sham classes, but at least players did their own work in them, while Mizzou players had real classes, but a tutor cheated for them https://t.co/zuzEwiiWlw— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) February 1, 2019
Yesterday’s extreme sanctions by the @NCAA are unfair and need to be reversed. Read my statement here→ https://t.co/3b6jJNq1Ko #MIZ #MidMissouri— Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) February 1, 2019
The NCAA's excuse for hitting Mizzou with something FSU, Notre Dame and UNC hoops avoided was a cop-out that also happens to check out https://t.co/ecoS6CoogA— SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) February 1, 2019
#Mizzou already has enough natural disadvantages. Geographically the weather isn't great. Traditionally the team hasn't won championships. Financially their revenue isn't even half of what the top schools do.— T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) February 1, 2019
They can't also be playing by different rules too, @NCAA.