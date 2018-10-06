The series of plays between what initially looked like a 70-yard touchdown run by Crockett, which would have swung the pendulum of momentum back in Missouri’s favor, and Fatony’s botched snap illustrated one of Missouri’s primary issue in a wild 37-35 loss to South Carolina that quarterback Drew Lock called “gut-wrenching:” red zone offense.

Minutes after Missouri running back Damarea Crockett celebrated in the end zone, punter Corey Fatony found himself standing behind the line of scrimmage, waiting for a snap to travel through the deluge so he could punt the ball back to South Carolina. When it arrived, the soaked football slipped through Fatony’s hands. He tried to pick it up and run, but had no hope of traveling the 45-or-so yards needed to gain a first down. South Carolina took over possession, drove 29 yards and kicked a field goal to take its first lead of the game.

South Carolina had just cut Missouri’s lead, which stood at nine points at halftime, to two, when Crockett burst through a hole in the line of scrimmage and raced down the sideline. The play was called a touchdown on the field, but after a replay, Crockett was ruled to have stepped out of bounds at the 11-yard line — still a huge gain for the Tigers. But Missouri’s first down and 10 became first and 15 after a false start. Then Crockett got called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after a second-down run that went nowhere, resulting in second down and 30. Lock threw an incompletion, then another Tiger player got flagged for a false-start, and Missouri found itself 35 yards away from the end zone where Crockett had just celebrated, facing a third down and 34. A short rush by Crockett preceded to the botched punt attempt.

The self-destructive series was the most egregious example of Missouri’s inability to convert red zone trips into touchdowns Saturday. The Tigers moved the ball well against South Carolina, but at one point had five consecutive trips inside the Gamecock 20-yard line result in a grad total of nine points. Fans will, justifiably, point to the disastrous third quarter, in which sunny skies gave way to a monsoon and Missouri was outscored 17 points to none, as the period that doomed Missouri, but running back Larry Rountree III said the team never should have been in position to surrender its lead at that point.

“We made a lot of mistakes before even the fourth or third quarter that kept them in the game, honestly,” Rountree said. “We really put them in the game. We gave it to them.”

Missouri’s offense got off to a promising start, scoring touchdowns on two of its first three possessions of the contest. In the second quarter, the Tigers had an opportunity to bury South Carolina, which was being led by backup quarterback Michael Scarnecchia, but three possessions that made it within 20 yards of the end zone netted three field goals. One drive stalled after Johnathon Johnson dropped a pass in the end zone. A holding penalty on Case Cook set another back, and the Tigers couldn’t make up for it. On the final possession of the half, Lock underthrew an open Johnson, allowing a South Carolina defensive back to recover and break up the pass.

“Give (Johnson) room to work and that would have been a fairly easy one,” head coach Barry Odom said of the throw.

Odom credited South Carolina’s defensive backs for breaking up several passes in the red zone. Missouri’s offense was also playing without two of its primary receiving threats, as neither senior Nate Brown nor Emanuel Hall made the trip due to injury. But Odom and several Missouri players said the bulk of the blame lies with Missouri for not executing in goal-to-go situations. Lock finished the game zero for seven on pass attempts in the red zone — zero for eight if you include an incomplete fade pass to Albert Okwuegbunam on a two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game in the third quarter.

“I think it’s just the little things here and there that if we just block the right guy or run the perfect route at the exact yardage that we needed to, then a lot of those field goals don’t need to be done,” offensive tackle Paul Adams said. “They’re touchdowns.”

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said after the game that the Gamecocks took momentum from holding Missouri to field goals on those three possessions.

“I knew in the first half when we kept holding them to field goals, we could turn this thing in the second half,” he said.

Missouri contributed to that second-half turn-around with more red zone woes in the third quarter. Even after the disastrous possession that ended in Fatony’s botched punt attempt as well as an interception that South Carolina returned for a touchdown, the Tigers had a chance to answer when Rountree broke free for a 41-yard rush. A pass interference penalty on South Carolina gave Missouri first down and goal at the two-yard line.

On first down, Lock fumbled the snap, costing Missouri five yards. Then he threw two straight incompletions. McCann ended the possession by shanking a 25-yard field goal attempt.

After the game, Rountree barely concealed his displeasure at not getting a touch on any of the three plays.

“I think we could have made some better decisions,” Rountree said. “That’s all I got to say about that.” Later, he said the team’s red zone struggles resulted from “not just execution, but other stuff too.”

The unusual weather, the absence of Hall and Brown and South Carolina’s defense all certainly factored into the Tigers’ struggles in the red zone Saturday. But Missouri players made it clear after the game that the ultimate blame lies with Missouri.

“That’s unacceptable,” Rountree said of the team’s red zone performance. “We gotta go out there and execute, and we literally gave them the game today.”