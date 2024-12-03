Report card: Defense vs. Arkansas

I looked back and graded the offense this morning. You can find that here.

Now let’s look back at the defensive performance against Arkansas on Saturday. Then we’ll move on to tonight’s basketball game against California and signing day tomorrow.

PASS RUSH

The group gets an A- from me. There were 15 total pressures, two sacks, four quarterback hits and nine hurries. Johnny Walker Jr., the Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week, gets an A for his 11 tackles sack, two QB hits, four hurries and two forced fumbles. Just a great performance from Walker on his senior day. Kristian Williams had three hurries and a QB hit and Eddie Kelly had a sack and a hurry. Very good day from the pass rushers, who also batted down three passes. Very good job.

RUN DEFENSE

This group gets a B- from me. The Razorbacks had 148 total rushing yards with Ja’Quinden Jackson totaling 87 with three touchdowns. The team averaged 4.2 yards per rush. Only three missed tackles is way down from the Tigers’ usual issues, but the Tigers just haven’t done an incredible job stopping the run most of the season. It’s hard to effectively stop the run during a snow game. I’d understand the argument that one of the forced fumbles was on a Taylen Green scramble, but since it happened with Walker chasing him down from behind, I’m going to stick with crediting that one to the pass rush. The other was a straight-up Jackson rush, so that one was credited here and raised the grade from a C+ to a B-.

PASS COVERAGE

I’m going to say B+. Overall very good day from the pass coverage, not perfect as Green had 229 yards and had a 25-yard pass, but overall pretty good. Marvin Burks was graded very highly in coverage, allowing 1-of-2 targets for 12 yards, while breaking up a pass on the first defensive series of the game and he made both tackles he attempted (no misses!). Daylan Carnell had a great day in coverage, Triston Newson gave up seven catches on seven targets, but all for short yardage and only Dreyden Norwood missed a tackle. Norwood also allowed five catches for 50 yards for the next highest total allowed after Newson at 52. The coverage group batted six passes. Just an overall pretty good day against a tough opponent in Green who presented exactly the issues the Tigers have struggled with this year.

OVERALL

I’m going to say a B+. It wasn’t perfect, but allowing only 21 points is a good performance and the defense held up at the end when it needed to to win the game. Shoutout Joseph Charleston and the apparently two broken thumbs he’s been playing with for weeks. That would have been nice to know about when I was evaluating his performances and why his snap counts were low through the season. Allowing 229 passing yards and 148 rushing yards isn’t perfect for a total, but bending without breaking is sometimes the best way to play defense, like the Tigers did on the game’s final drive.