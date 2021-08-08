Mizzou announces Desiree Reed-Francois as next AD

“It is truly an honor to join Missouri’s flagship institution, and I am extremely grateful to search committee Chair Layman and members of the search advisory committee for this incredible opportunity,” Reed-Francois said in a press release. “The University of Missouri is a world-class academic institution with a strong commitment to athletics, and a resolve to further enhance its athletics programs to achieve elite national status is all of our endeavors. We have a proud and storied tradition; we compete in the premier athletic conference in the country; and, perhaps most importantly, we have a collective desire to be great.”

Reed-Francois will be the first female athletics director in Missouri history and the second in the SEC, joining Vanderbilt's Candace Story Lee .

Reed-Francois comes to Missouri after spending the past four years at UNLV. She has prior experience at the Power Five level at Tennessee, where she oversaw the men's basketball program when the Vols hired current Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin , and at Virginia Tech, where she worked as deputy AD under Whit Babcock .

Missouri has found its replacement for Jim Sterk . UNLV Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois will take the same job at Mizzou, the school announced Sunday afternoon.

Reed-Francois was the choice of a search committee headed by UM System President Mun Choi and curator Jeff Layman. Sources had indicated to PowerMizzou.com that interviews were taking place this week. It was expected that Missouri would meet with finalists this weekend. Multiple candidates met with Mizzou officials virtually during the week, and sources indicated two or three candidates conducted in-person interviews this weekend.

Missouri will look for Reed-Francois to infuse energy into the athletics department and continue the fundraising success of Sterk. Fundraising proved to be one of her strong suits at UNLV. The athletics department raised over $60 million during her tenure, including an $8 million donation. During her time at UNLV, football season ticket sales and premium revenue jumped by 50% and 70% respectively, and Reed-Francois agreed to a new apparel contract with Nike. She also oversaw the opening of a new, $35 million football complex and negotiated an agreement that allowed UNLV football to play games in the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium.

“This is a transformational day for Mizzou Athletics,” said Choi. “Desiree Reed-Francois brings an unsurpassed passion for student-athletes and bold, visionary skills that will propel a championship culture at MU. As a proud member of the SEC, we are energized to go into the next era of Mizzou athletics with Desiree Reed-Francois at the helm.”

“She is a tough, dynamic, innovative leader who can help build upon Mizzou’s successes and position us to regularly compete for championships in the SEC and beyond," said Layman. "The SEC is the toughest conference in the nation, and we are poised for continued success with Desiree as our leader."

Reed-Francois also comes to Missouri highly recommended by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. Sankey signed a contract extension earlier this week that will keep him in his current position through 2026.

“Desiree brings a variety of quality experiences to student-athletes as a leader on many campuses and in many conferences,” Sankey said. “As she continues to build the University of Missouri athletics program, I look forward to working with her in her new role as we continue the progress of the SEC – the strongest conference in the country.”

Reed-Francois made three major coaching hires during her tenure at UNLV. She hired former Oregon assistant Marcus Arroyo to lead the Runnin' Rebel football program following the 2019 season. Earlier that year, she tabbed TJ Otzelberger to replace Marvin Menzies as men's basketball coach. When Otzelberger left for Iowa State earlier this year, she promoted UNLV alum Kevin Kruger to the head job.

Francois signed a contract extension in April that was set to run through 2026. The new contract would have paid her $420,000 per year. Terms of any potential buyout are not known. Specifics of her contract with Missouri have not yet been revealed, either.

Reed-Francois' son, Jackson Francois, is expected to attend Missouri when he graduates in 2022 and plans to walk on to the Tigers' basketball team. This was already planned prior to his mother reportedly being hired at Mizzou.