Report: Mizzou to hire Desiree Reed-Francois as AD

A report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports indicates Mizzou has found its replacement for Jim Sterk.

Reed-Francois is a name that has been speculated as a possibility for a while now, although nothing had been publicly reported connecting the two.

Sources had indicated to PowerMizzou.com that interviews were taking place this week. It is expected that Missouri was going to meet with finalists this weekend. PowerMizzou.com has not verified this news independently and there has been no word from the school at this time.

Reed-Francois has been at UNLV since 2017 where she has hired a new football coach (Oregon assistant Marcus Arroyo), a new basketball coach (UNLV alum Kevin Kruger), built a $35 million dollar football complex and increased the number of donors by approximately 70 percent.

Francois signed a contract extension in April that was set to run through 2026. The new contract pays her $420,000 per year. Terms of any potential buyout are not known. Sources had told PowerMizzou.com that Missouri was anticipating a salary range of $1.2 to $1.5 million per year in replacing Sterk, who stepped down by mutual agreement on July 26th.

Prior to Vegas, she was former Mizzou staffer Whit Babcock's Deputy AD at Virginia Tech. She also spent time at Tennessee as the sport administrator for men's basketball when Cuonzo Martin was the head coach in Knoxville.

Reed-Francois' son, Jackson Francois, is expected to attend Missouri when he graduates in 2022 and plans to walk on to the Tigers' basketball team. This was already planned prior to his mother reportedly being hired at Mizzou.

We will have more on this story as it develops.