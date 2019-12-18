The biggest question surrounding Eliah Drinkwitz 's staff at Missouri has been who he will choose to run the defense. That question has its answer. Mizzou has confirmed appears a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports late Tuesday night.

It had previously been reported by Thamel and others that Walters would have an opportunity to remain on staff at Missouri, but the role was unknown. Drinkwitz will turn the keys to the defense over to one of the holdovers from Barry Odom's staff.

"“Since connecting with Ryan I’ve been very impressed with his ability to lead people and connect with the players,” Drinkwitz said in a statement from the school. “I’m impressed with his work on the defensive side of the ball, I look forward to building on what’s already been established, the foundation that’s been laid. I look forward to Coach Walters leading a championship-style defense here at Mizzou.”

Walters has been the full-time defensive coordinator at Missouri for two seasons. He oversaw one of the most improved units in the country last year. The Tigers were 17th in scoring defense, 33rd against the run, 8th against the pass and 14th in total defense. They allowed a completion percentage of just 50.3, the lowest in the country, and a passer rating of 111.2, the nation's seventh-best.

Walters was a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given time the nation’s top assistant coach, for his efforts this season.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to continue to build on what we’ve done defensively this past season,” Walters said in the release. “We’ve got a good group of guys coming back and they’re excited to get to work. Columbia has been very good to me and my family and we’re thrilled to be part of the community and Mizzou. I’m excited to work with Coach Drink, he’s one of the most respected bright minds in our profession, and I’ve been impressed with his energy, organization and vision in our short time together. I’m looking forward to competing under his leadership and getting us on top of the SEC East.”

Walters will lead a defense with fellow Odom holdover Brick Haley coaching the defensive line and Appalachian State assistants Charlie Harbison and D.J. Smith coaching as yet unspecified positions. It has been reported that David Gibbs, who coached cornerbacks for the Tigers last season, has an opportunity to stay on staff as well. Nothing has been finalized with Gibbs to this point.