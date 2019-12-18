Reports: Mizzou to hire TCU co-offensive coordinator
According to multiple reports, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz is set to hire TCU co-offensive coordinator Curtis Luper. Chris Hummer of 247 sports was the first to report the news.
Missouri has not confirmed the hire, nor have any specifics been provided about what role Luper would fill on Drinkwitz's staff. During his introductory press conference, Drinkwitz vowed to serve as his own play-caller and quarterbacks coach, as he did at Appalachian State, though it's possible he could still hire an offensive coordinator.
Luper becomes the second offensive staffer hired to Drinkwitz's staff, joining former tight ends coach Casey Woods, and the seventh total assistant. In a continuation of a theme, Luper has worked with Drinkwitz before. Luper served as the running backs coach for Auburn from 2009 through 2012. Drinkwitz was a quality control assistant for the Tigers in 2010 and 2011.
Luper played running back at Oklahoma State from 1984-1987 and, after a stint as the running backs coach at New Mexico, went on to coach running backs for the Cowboys from 2005 through 2008. Luper then moved on to Auburn, then left for TCU following the departure of head coach Gene Chizik. He has worked under Gary Patterson ever since, coaching wide receivers and running backs for four seasons then serving as the co-offensive coordinator alongside Sonny Crumble for the past three. Luper's name surfaced as a candidate for the New Mexico head coaching position earlier this offseason.
Luper overlapped with current Missouri quarterback Shawn Robinson at TCU. Robinson played two seasons for the Horned Frogs before transferring to Missouri prior to this year. He sat out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
Earlier Wednesday, Missouri offered a scholarship to Luper's son, two-star wide receiver Chance Luper. The younger Luper is currently committed to Boise State.
Assuming Missouri officially hires Luper, it will have three full-time assistant coaching vacancies open, and two if cornerbacks coach David Gibbs accepts a role for this season. Drinkwitz's contract provides $5.2 million to be paid to his 10 full-time assistants. Stay tuned to PowerMizzou for further updates.