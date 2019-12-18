According to multiple reports, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz is set to hire TCU co-offensive coordinator Curtis Luper. Chris Hummer of 247 sports was the first to report the news.

Missouri has not confirmed the hire, nor have any specifics been provided about what role Luper would fill on Drinkwitz's staff. During his introductory press conference, Drinkwitz vowed to serve as his own play-caller and quarterbacks coach, as he did at Appalachian State, though it's possible he could still hire an offensive coordinator.

Luper becomes the second offensive staffer hired to Drinkwitz's staff, joining former tight ends coach Casey Woods, and the seventh total assistant. In a continuation of a theme, Luper has worked with Drinkwitz before. Luper served as the running backs coach for Auburn from 2009 through 2012. Drinkwitz was a quality control assistant for the Tigers in 2010 and 2011.