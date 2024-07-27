In this series, we’ll take a look at each of Mizzou’s returners this year, what worked for them during the 2023-24 season and what each of them can improve on. We continue the series with sophomore guard Anthony Robinson II.

Advertisement

2023-24 STATS

3.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.3 bpg, 1.3 spg 36.7 FG%, 20.5 3PT%, 75.0 FT%

BEST GAME: vs. LOYOLA (MD), NOV. 25

10 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT), 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 steals

WHAT WENT WELL

Robinson wasn’t necessarily projected to have a significant role with the Tigers last season, seemingly buried on the depth chart behind graduate senior point guards Sean East II and Nick Honor. But with head coach Dennis Gates choosing to start East and Honor in the backcourt together, Robinson played his way into a consistent role as a freshman, earning double-digit minutes in all but six of the 30 appearances he made. The 6-foot-2 guard’s defense was his calling card. Robinson displayed the ability to pick up ball-handlers fullcourt and punish them for any mistake. He had 10 games with multiple steals, finishing the year with a team-high 38. While Robinson didn’t see the court enough to qualify for KenPom’s national rankings, his 5.6% steal rate would’ve tied for fourth-best in the country. Many of his steals led to easy baskets in transition. Robinson also showed a knack for driving downhill and getting to the free throw line on offense, where he shot 75.0% on the year. His 49.0 free throw rate was third-highest on the team according to KenPom, trailing only Mabor Majak and Aidan Shaw — two forwards who almost exclusively only took shots in the paint.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj414oOjIHN0cmFpZ2h0IGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2Fua2xlYnVsbHlfYW50P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBh bmtsZWJ1bGx5X2FudDwvYT4gaGFzIE1penpvdSBleHRlbmRpbmcgaXRzIGxl YWQhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01JWj9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I01JWjwvYT4g8J+Q ryA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28valc2Tk00STE2OSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2pXNk5NNEkxNjk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWl6em91IEhvb3Bz IChATWl6em91SG9vcHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TWl6em91SG9vcHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3Mjc0OTc1MzgwNjcyMDYzMDY/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZnJlc2htYW4gd2l0aCB0aGUgc3RlYWwgYW5kIHRoZSBmaW5p c2ghPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01JWj9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I01JWjwvYT4g8J+Q ryA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Fua2xlYnVsbHlfYW50 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhbmtsZWJ1bGx5X2FudDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJGeDVoVFpqT2EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS8yRng1aFRaak9hPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1penpvdSBIb29wcyAoQE1p enpvdUhvb3BzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01penpv dUhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzMxNDE3ODU5NTU2MDY1NTA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

WHAT CAN IMPROVE

Robinson looked good for someone his age in some ways but was still wet behind the ears in others. After back-to-back 10-point outings at the end of November, he’d crack double digits just one more time the rest of the season, hitting a bit of a freshman wall. He struggled to score anywhere away from the rim. According to CBB Analytics, Robinson made 70.4% of his shots within 4.5 feet of the hoop but was 17-71 from the rest of the field. The bulk of his shots were above-the-break 3-pointers, where he made just 20.0% of his looks. He wasn’t much better from the corners, either, shooting 22.2% from there. Fishing for steals led to a lot of reaching calls for the guard — Robinson picked up four fouls on three different occasions and committed 6.2 fouls per 40 minutes. Even if he didn’t pick up a whistle, gambling for the ball sometimes left him out of position, giving the ball-handler a runway to the paint against a team that didn’t have much in the way of rim protection. While Robinson took good care of the ball, posting a 2.1-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, he didn’t show much in the way of creating shots for others, either. Robinson had one game with five assists and another with four during the first two weeks of the season but didn’t hand out three dimes again until the regular season finale. The Tallahassee, Fla. native is likely to play a similar role during the 2024-25 season backing up fifth-year senior guards Tony Perkins and Marques Warrick. The goal for Robinson this year will be to fine-tune what he’s already shown to be good at and be more efficient with the opportunities he’s given. If he shows serious improvement, he could be the frontrunner to lead Missouri’s backcourt a year from now.

Read the rest of the Returning Tigers series