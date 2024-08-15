In this series, we’ll take a look at each of Mizzou’s returners this year, what worked for them during the 2023-24 season and what each of them can improve on. We continue the series with graduate senior guard Caleb Grill .

Grill was one of Missouri’s most prized additions from the transfer portal a year ago as an important contributor to an Iowa State program that had made back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances. He came in as one of the Cyclones’ most efficient scorers during the 2022-23 season, ranking third on the team with 9.5 points per game despite only taking 16.6% of the team’s shots while on the floor according to KenPom.

The 6-foot-3 guard bulked up to 215 pounds heading into last year and became a plug-and-play starter for the Tigers. Grill got off to a shaky start from beyond the arc, going just 2-15 on 3-pointers in his first two games, but returned to form over his next seven appearances, making 36.4% of his triples — a mark that was much more in line with his career averages. He also appeared to be a solid finisher driving to the basket, making 55.6% of his 2s, and while he was a prolific distributor, he did nearly post a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Grill expanded other areas of his game, too. His added size and strength helped him become more versatile as a defender, even occasionally being asked to play as a power forward in small-ball lineups. He brought a high level intensity and often drew the toughest assignments on that end of the floor as a result. In addition, Grill was a glass-cleaning phenom for his position, pulling down a career-high 5.8 boards per game. While a season-ending wrist injury prevented him from qualifying for KenPom’s national rankings, his 24.0% defensive rebounding rate would’ve been good for 74th in the country, with the vast majority of the players above him being much taller. His offensive rebounding rate of 7.2% also ranked fourth on the team and was in the 94th percentile among NCAA Division I guards per CBB Analytics.

Mizzou lost eight games by six or fewer points in conference play last season. Had Grill been healthy, the black and gold likely at least could’ve avoided going winless in the SEC.