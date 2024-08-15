Returning Tigers: Caleb Grill
In this series, we’ll take a look at each of Mizzou’s returners this year, what worked for them during the 2023-24 season and what each of them can improve on. We continue the series with graduate senior guard Caleb Grill.
2023-24 STATS
8.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.2 bpg, 1.1 spg
36.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT%, 82.4 FT%
BEST GAME: VS. WICHITA STATE, DEC. 3
13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
WHAT WENT WELL
Grill was one of Missouri’s most prized additions from the transfer portal a year ago as an important contributor to an Iowa State program that had made back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances. He came in as one of the Cyclones’ most efficient scorers during the 2022-23 season, ranking third on the team with 9.5 points per game despite only taking 16.6% of the team’s shots while on the floor according to KenPom.
The 6-foot-3 guard bulked up to 215 pounds heading into last year and became a plug-and-play starter for the Tigers. Grill got off to a shaky start from beyond the arc, going just 2-15 on 3-pointers in his first two games, but returned to form over his next seven appearances, making 36.4% of his triples — a mark that was much more in line with his career averages. He also appeared to be a solid finisher driving to the basket, making 55.6% of his 2s, and while he was a prolific distributor, he did nearly post a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Grill expanded other areas of his game, too. His added size and strength helped him become more versatile as a defender, even occasionally being asked to play as a power forward in small-ball lineups. He brought a high level intensity and often drew the toughest assignments on that end of the floor as a result. In addition, Grill was a glass-cleaning phenom for his position, pulling down a career-high 5.8 boards per game. While a season-ending wrist injury prevented him from qualifying for KenPom’s national rankings, his 24.0% defensive rebounding rate would’ve been good for 74th in the country, with the vast majority of the players above him being much taller. His offensive rebounding rate of 7.2% also ranked fourth on the team and was in the 94th percentile among NCAA Division I guards per CBB Analytics.
Mizzou lost eight games by six or fewer points in conference play last season. Had Grill been healthy, the black and gold likely at least could’ve avoided going winless in the SEC.
WHAT CAN IMPROVE
It took a while for Grill to get his feet under him on the court. It oftentimes felt like he was forcing the issue rather than taking what was given to him. He’d shoot the ball from any distance on the court, barely giving himself enough time to set his hands and letting it fly regardless of how close his defender was. In the team’s game against South Carolina State, Grill was benched with just six minutes of action after beginning the game shooting 0-4 from the field. In MU’s game against Jackson State, Grill had a costly turnover late in the game trying to break JSU’s full-court press, allowing the visitors to steal a 73-72 win over Missouri.
His aggressiveness as a defender infrequently led him into foul trouble, reaching four fouls twice in nine appearances. His intensity also made him the first and only player to pick up double technical fouls and tossed from a game since head coach Dennis Gates took over the program — though, Gates believes Grill’s outburst sparked the Tigers in a 20-point comeback win over Minnesota.
Mizzou made it a priority to retain Grill this offseason and the Wichita, Kan. native’s wrist is now fully recovered. He’ll have more competition for minutes on the wing this year, but has a sought-after skillset as someone who can make a big impact without having the ball in their hands much. If Grill can continue to be a productive scorer, rebounder and defender, he could end up seeing a similar role he had before the injury.
