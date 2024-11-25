Rivals100 RB Tyson Robinson eyes return to Mizzou; talks SEC interests

The Missouri Tigers ran. And ran. And ran. All the way to their first win against Mississippi State since 1984.
Here are my initial thoughts after Missouri beat Mississippi State for the first time since joining the SEC.
Three-star commit Mark Manfred is trying to get four-star teammate Jorden Edmonds to visit Missouri.
We’re down to the penultimate regular-season game day. Here are my predictions and keys for today's matchup.
Katrell Webb is a Class of 2025 four-star at Suwannee (Ga.) Collins Hill, where Missouri quarterback Sam Horn played.
