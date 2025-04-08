in other news
Mizzou defensive end Jahkai Lang plans to enter transfer portal
Tigers redshirt sophomore Jahkai Lang plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
• Kenny Van Doren
Major rankings questions remain at premium positions
The 2026 rankings have undergone massive changes since the beginning of the process.
• Adam Friedman
The deep dive: Sebastian Mack
Take a deeper look at what the Missouri Tigers are getting in UCLA guard Sebastian Mack.
• Kyle McAreavy
When the student is ready, the teacher will appear
Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz turned to philosophy to discuss the Tigers’ quarterback competition.
• Kyle McAreavy
Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: Influence of Devin Nicholson; New WR target
Class of 2026 three-star offensive tackle Khalief Canty Jr. dove into his dynamic with a former Missouri linebacker.
• Kenny Van Doren
in other news
Mizzou defensive end Jahkai Lang plans to enter transfer portal
Tigers redshirt sophomore Jahkai Lang plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
• Kenny Van Doren
Major rankings questions remain at premium positions
The 2026 rankings have undergone massive changes since the beginning of the process.
• Adam Friedman
The deep dive: Sebastian Mack
Take a deeper look at what the Missouri Tigers are getting in UCLA guard Sebastian Mack.
• Kyle McAreavy
Rivals250 CB Caden Harris sets official visit with Mizzou
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.