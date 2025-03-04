Rivals250 RB Jakeyveon Parker tabs Mizzou as an 'RBU' school after offer

Here’s a look around all the Missouri sports we didn’t get to cover in person last week and links to what we did.
Missouri offered Class of 2027 four-star running back Jakeyveon Parker on Sunday.
Daylan Carnell instantly became one of the most important pieces of Mizzou's defense when he announced his return.
Here's the full video from Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson's press conference Monday.
Missouri went 2-2 in a weekend series with Evansville. Here's a rundown of the games.
