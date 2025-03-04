The week that was: Feb. 24-March 2

Here’s a look around all the Missouri sports we didn’t get to cover in person last week and links to what we did.

Football

Men's Basketball

Women's Basketball

The Tigers started the week with a win on the road at Arkansas. Here is my write up from that matchup. Then the Tigers finished the regular season with a loss to Vanderbilt. You can find my game story here.

There was also a pretty emotional press conference afterward with coach Robin Pingeton in her final game in Columbia. You can find those two videos here. Moving on.

Baseball

The Tiger baseball team hosted Lindenwood for its home opener and won 14-10. Here is my write up. Then the Tigers hosted Evansville for a four-game weekend series. Here is my write up for that series. Moving on.

Softball

The Tiger softball team went to Wichita for an invitational from Friday through Sunday. Here is my write up of all the action. Moving on.

Gymnastics

The No. 8 Tigers posted the second-best team score in program history on Friday, dropping a 198.125-197.725 matchup at No. 6 Florida. The Tigers posted at least 49.375 points in all four events with 11 individual scores of at least 9.900. Mara Titarsolej posted a season-high 9.950 on the bars for the top Tiger score of the day, while Hannah Horton and Kennedy Griffin both earned 9.925 on the floor. Missouri scored 49.400 on the uneven bars, tied for the 10th best score in Mizzou history on the apparatus. Amari Celestine scored a 9.900, Kyra Burns, Horton and Rayna Light all scored 9.850. The Tigers added 49.375 points on the vault, led by Horton, Jocelyn Moore and Celestine who all posted 9.900s. Missouri posted a 49.400 on the floor led by Griffin and Horton, while Light scored a 9.900 and Moore added a 9.900. The Tigers aded 49.400 points on the beam with Addison Lawrence and Helen Hu both scoring 9.900 and Kelly and Celestine both notching 9.875. Missouri (11-4, 3-3 SEC) returns to Columbia for Senior Day when it hosts No. 11 Auburn at noon on Sunday. The event will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Tennis

The Tigers dropped a 4-1 match with No. 17 Alabama on Friday for their first competition of the week. Alabama won the doubles points with Klara Milicevic and Sara Nayar beating Inah Canete and Korina Roso 6-3, and Petra Sedlackova and Priya Nelson beating Lailaa Bashir and Zoe Lazar 6-2. Bashir was the lone singles winner for the Tigers at 6-2, 6-4 against Maria Martinez-Vaque. Mary Brumfield lost 6-4, 6-3 to Sedlackova, Lazar lost 6-2, 6-1 to Milicevic and Andrea Artimedia lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 to Nayar. Missouri then rebounded with a 4-3 win against Mississippi State on Sunday. The Tigers took the doubles point with Artimedi and Brumfield beating Emma Cohen and Alessia Tagliente 6-2, and Bashir and Lazar beating Jayna Clemens and Chiara Di Genova 7-5. In singles, Canete beat Mari Rizzolo 7-5, 7-6 (7-2), while Lazar beat Carolina Troiano 7-5, 6-2. Artimedi also beat Di Genova 6-4, 6-3 for the match-clinching win. The Tigers dropped three singles matches when Brumfield lost to Gianna Oboniye 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, Bashir lost to Alessia Tagliente 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 and Octa lost to Clemens 6-1, 6-4. Missouri (10-3, 1-2) will return to action Friday with a match at No. 12 Oklahoma at 5 p.m.

Track & Field

The Tigers went to the SEC Indoor Championships in College Station, Texas on Friday and Saturday with the Tiger women taking 14th and the men claiming 10th. Rahel Broemmel and Anneken Viljoen both made the women’s 1-mile final. Broemmel ran a time of 4:41.62 for sixth and Viljoen took 10th at 4:47.69. Kristi Perez-Snyman and Claudina Diaz took fourth and fifth, respectively, in the women’s high jump. Perez-Snyman cleared 6-foot-1.25 and Diaz cleared 6-0. Drew Rogers won the men’s 3,000-meter run at 7:53.61, just edging out Arkansas’ Reuben Reina at 7:53.74 as Rogers overtook in the final seconds and shaved almost 2.5 seconds off his previous personal best and set the new program record. Rogers also took fifth in the 5,000-meter run at 13:45.49. Jonathan Seremes leapt 55-8.25 to take first, break his own school record and set a new facility record, while placing him as the best college indoor triple jump since the 2023 SEC Indoor Championship. Sam Innes took fourth in the men’s weight throw with a toss of 72-8 and Emanuele Bellanove placed sixth in the heptathlon at 5,457 points. He took seventh in the 60-meter dash, first in the long jump at 24-0.75, second in the shot put at 47-1.75, fifth in the high jump at 6-4, eighth in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.31 seconds, sixth in the pole vault at 13-9.25 and 10th in the 1,000-meter run at 2:59.91.

Swim & Dive

The Tigers held the Mizzou Qualifier to end the regular season at Mizzou Aquatic Center to see how their times stand up against the NCAA slate. The diving team will start the NCAA Championships on March 10 in Iowa City, Iowa. I’ll just run through the top times in each event since that is who has a chance to keep the season alive. Women’’s freestyle: Sierra Smith led the women’s 50-meter freestyle at 22.56 seconds. Piper McNeil won the 200-meter freestyle at 1:49.91. Katie Gresik won the 1,650-meter freestyle at 16:37.81. Women’s fly: Zoe Schneider won the women’s 200-meter fly at 1:59.13. Women’s backstroke: Colleen Duffy led the 200-meter backstroke at 1:58.51. Women’s Breaststroke Eleanor Hughes won the 200-meter breaststroke at 2:19.34. Individual medley Zoe Schneider won the 200-meter individual medley at 2:00.33. Men’s freestyle Luke Nebrich won the 50-meter freestyle at 19.09 seconds. Calvin Windle won the 200-meter freestyle at 1:33.36. Conner Boatright won the 1,650-meter freestyle at 15:25.44. Men’s fly Jan Zubik won the 200-meter fly at 1:42.73. Men’s backstroke Griffin Craig won the 200-meter backstroke at 1:44.85. Men’s breaststroke Matthew Mortenson won the 200-meter breaststroke at 1:59.97. The women’s NCAA Championships will be March 19-22 in Federal Way, Washington. The men’s championships will be March 26-29 in Federal Way.

