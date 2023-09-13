Mizzou women’s basketball is scheduled for their first game on November 6th against Belmont University. But with the recent losses and additions that the team has endured from the transfer portal, the Mizzou roster looks very different entering the 2023-24 season. On a 14-person roster the Tigers return just six players from last season including leading scorer forward Hayley Frank. The other eight players are either incoming freshman or newly added players from the NCAA transfer portal. They also have to deal with the loss of Haley Troup who started for the Tigers the last 3 seasons. Troup will still be working closely with the team as she is now a graduate assistant.

Hayley Frank will have a new look supporting cast this season (Megan Fox)

PORTAL LOSSES

The Tigers have lost four players to the transfer portal from last season's roster, including second-leading scorer Lauren Hansen. Mizzou will also see the departure of starters Jayla Kelly and Katlyn Gilbert. Sara-Rose Smith, who appeared in 31 games and started five will also be leaving the Tigers this season.

Mizzou Transfer Losses Player New School Lauren Hansen Michigan Sara Rose Smith Colorado Katlyn Gilbert DePaul Jayla Kelly UCF

PORTAL ADDITIONS

Leading up to the 2023-24 season Mizzou has landed three new additions to its roster from the transfer portal. De’Myla Brown transfers in from Houston where just a season ago she appeared in 14 games for the Cougars averaging 17 minutes per game. She recorded 12 points in a season high effort twice last season. Abby Feit comes from Evansville where she led her team in points, rebounds, and minutes played per game. Feit averaged 15.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 34.5 minutes per game last season as she played her way to First Team All-MVC. The Tigers third addition is 6-foot-2 forward Angelique Ngalakulondi from UMass. Angelique started in 30 games last season where she managed to average 7.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. All three of the Tigers' new transfers are graduate students who will be adding veteran status to the team.

Mizzou Portal Additions Player Previous School De'Myla Brown Houston Abby Feit Evansville Angelique Ngalakulondi UMass

INCOMING FRESHMEN

For the upcoming season Mizzou adds five incoming freshmen, two of which have been recruited globally. 6-foot-3 power forward Hilke Feldrappe comes from Berlin, Germany and 6-6 center, Lucija Milkovic from Sibenik, Croatia. The Tigers added two guards in this year's freshman class as well with Grace Slaughter and Abbey Schreacke. Forward Hannah Linthacum is the younger sister of now redshirt senior Micah and junior Sarah Linthacum. Hannah was the co-player of the year in Missouri Class 5 in her senior campaign where she averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds at Jefferson City High School.



Mizzou Recruiting Class Player Home Town Grace Slaughter Grain Valley, MO Hilke Feldrappe Berlin, Germany Lucija Milkovic Sibenik, Croatia Abbey Schreake Quincy, IL Hannah Linthacum Jefferson City, MO