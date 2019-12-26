Now that the dust has finally begun to settle, it's time to take a look back at the 6-6 season. In this series, we will go position-by-position to evaluate the performance in 2019 and the pieces In place for 2020. Today, we take a look at the running backs.

Since the 2019 football season ended, a lot has changed for the Missouri football program. The Tigers fired head coach Barry Odom on Nov. 30 and 10 days later announce the hire of Eliah Drinkwitz . Drinkwitz had just eight days to salvage a class for the early signing period, all while slowly piecing together his staff of assistants. Drinkwitz appears to have the defensive side of the ball set, but will hire two more offensive assistants.

Missouri entered the 2019 season with high hopes for its rushing attack, which figured to be headlined by Larry Rountree III . The rising junior had concluded a 1,200-plus yard 2018 season by rushing for 204 yards in the Liberty Bowl. Ultimately, Rountree (and the running game as a whole) struggled to find consistent production. Rountree rushed for just 829 yards and saw his average dip by almost a full yard per carry. However, there was one bright spot for Missouri's backfield: running back Tyler Badie . The sophomore led Missouri in receptions with 32 and racked up 813 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. Badie became one of the few dynamic playmakers in Missouri's offense, and as a result, he started several games and played nearly as many snaps on the season as Rountree.

Departing: none

Returning: Larry Rountree III, Tyler Badie, Dawson Downing, Simi Bakare, Anthony Watkins



As of this moment, Missouri appears to have Its full compliment of running backs set to return In 2020, though It wouldn't come as a total shock If Rountree decides to test the NFL Draft waters or one of the younger backs leaves the crowded position group. Assuming both Rountree and Badie are back, however, they will likely headline the backfield once again. The speedy, shifty Badie is a perfect compliment for Rountree, who has proven to be a tough, downhill runner who tends to get better the more carries he gets. If Missouri's offensive line can create space for the tandem, they have potential to be one of the best tailback duos in the SEC. Downing provides reliable depth behind them, and don't forget about Watkins. The redshirt freshman put up huge numbers in high school, and with a new running backs coach arriving with no preconceived ideas about the depth chart, he could make a run at playing time.

Incoming: Elijah Young



One of the biggest wins of the early signing period for Drinkwitz was hanging on to Young, who de-committed following Odom's firing but returned to the fold after visiting campus. Young was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee after rushing for 2,170 yards and 39 touchdowns as a senior. Young plans to enroll at Missouri in January so he can participate in spring practices, which figures to give him a fighting chance at earning a consistent role this season.

Projected 2019 starters: Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie



It wouldn't be a surprise if, like this season, Rountree was the nominal starter but Badie saw just as much action. One interesting thing to monitor will be whether Drinkwitz finds ways to play the two of them at the same time, which Derek Dooley did on only a few plays in 2019.

Offseason storylines to monitor:



Can any of the unproven underclassmen make a difference? Speaking to reporters last Saturday, Drinkwitz said the coaching staff Is looking for "touchdown-makers." Both Watkins and Young fit that bill in high school, but they will have to prove consistency and understanding of the offense to supplant Downing as the third back.