Athletic Director Jim Sterk met with a handful of reporters on Thursday afternoon. Here's everything he had to say.

Opening Statement: "Just a few things right off the top on how I feel things are as we wrap up the year. I think Mizzou's best years are ahead of us. I think we can be a consistent top 25 program in the Director's Cup. Some of our teams will float in and out of that top 25, but I think we have the University, the state, the supporters, the coaches in place, I think, that are great ambassadors for our programs and they're really creating great cultures within each of their teams. I'm really excited about it. There are going to be blips along the way and different things, but I'm excited about the momentum overall and it certainly gets me up in the morning and it's fun to come into work. Different days, different challenges, but overall really excited about a lot of the things that have happened. Academically, record-setting year. I think we tied our record in graduation success rate and I think third in the SEC. Athletically, 15 out of 20 teams making postseason play and some good highlights there. 35 all-Americans that qualified this year so that's neat. Facility-wise, the South end zone, it continues to be a work in progress, but it's closing in very fast. You guys probably noticed it's like a basketball game out here because of all the workers parking here, all the subs that are a part of the Mortensen team on the construction side. A lot going on there. We just finished a football practice facility, had a gift for basketball renovations as kind of a challenge gift that we appreciate that. With football moving out of the MATC there's going to be opportunities for a lot of our other sports. It will be soccer and probably track and field will probably take the majority of the football space, the offices up there and then the football locker room, a big move as far as track and field. They're in a very, very confined space right now and so men's and women's track and field will move into there, but we need to do some renovations to get that done. A lot of moving parts, facility-wise. The future, we've done kind of a master plan study of what our needs are with each of our coaches. People have asked me the question, What's your next big thing? My next big thing is we've got over $100 million of projects that we need support for to get done, but I think are realistic that we can attack over the next few years to help our coaches to continue to elevate their programs. The overall support, I can't thank our donors and alums and friends enough because we're continuing to set records on our annual fund. We go calendar year on the annual fund and it was $11.4 million. That's a record year. The year before was a record year. We'll continue to elevate there and overall giving, counting all the donations for facilities, was, I think totally with the annual fund and those, was over $25 million if I'm not mistaken. I can double check that number. Just continued great support. We've initiated that 1839 campaign just to encourage people to support. The high-water mark, as I've looked back, I think was around 9200 annual supporters during 2013 when we were in the championship game of the SEC in football and postseason basketball. We're going to this year with our campaign and the initiatives going on, we're going to quickly go over 10,000 so we're surpassing that number and then I expect us to continue to grow it. We want to be in the top quartile of the SEC. That goal, if we get into 18,000 annual donors of support then we're in the top quartile of the SEC and that gives us a fighting chance to support the type of programs that we need to be in the top 25 each year. Excited about the momentum on a lot of fronts so I'll open it up for questions." A couple of schools have already made decisions on selling alcohol this year. What's a timeline for that? "I don't have a strict timeline. We've gone through, the Chancellor as we were at our meetings and really analyzing what do we need to do to be prepared if we wanted to go forward, asked me to meet with the faculty counsel, the staff counsel, the Chancellor's staff and deans and then the Intercollegiate athletics counsel and I met with those folks and really just laid out kind of a draft policy that we had started with after knowing what the SEC policy was going to be and then let those groups give pros and cons, get feedback. We also at the same time (are) talking to Levy and our concessionaire that we want to figure out if we're going to do it how would we do it and where would we serve alcohol? Don't want to impact negatively the concession lines and things, I'm sensitive to that. So we have yet to get that plan together that I can ultimately show the Chancellor, but I would think we need to get it done here by July in order to be prepared. But I don't have all those moving parts together yet." What are some of the other considerations for alcohol sales? "So really, and I think it surprises most folks, the MUPD are really in favor of serving alcohol inside the stadium. They've been, Doug Schwann, at our intercollegiate athletics meeting was talking about, he's been to most of the venues and he travels at least one trip a year with us just to look at venues and go into their command posts and what are the issues around the Big 12 and other places. He gave us a lot of good feedback and his staff has given us a lot of good feedback of why they would like it. We've had studies from Ohio State that it reduced the number of arrests and issues that they have and I think rather than outside, they'd rather have it in a controlled environment." Everybody cites those studies, fans pretty clearly want it, it makes money. So if you've gotten pushback against doing it, what are those arguments? "I think fans don't want the experience impacted in a negative way. Some. They like the college or an SEC model versus the pro model. So we can't let it become that. And I think that's the thing that we have to look at is what can we do to create environments? Have an alcohol-free zone or section? We're looking at all those things and we want to come up with the best plan that I think people can be happy with." Generally speaking, with you good with the SEC decision? "Yes. I think leaving it up to the schools to decide I think is where we ended and I think that's always probably the better of those because each situation is different in how they do it. They wanted to keep some guidelines so they'd keep some things consistent in it and I think we may be the only league that has guidelines like that. To still keep some of those there so that it can't go too far one way or the other." This is football only? "No, it can be all sports."

Last time I checked, season ticket sales were around 20,000. Do you have a sense how those are projecting and how you feel about those? "We have a weird year this year. We're renumbering the entire stadium right now. And that was feedback from our fans and visiting fans, we had some in the middle of a section it would change sections and so we're doing that. I told Tony Wirkus is the guy that's heading it up, him and his operations staff. I said, 'Are you sure you want to tackle that one?' Because it's a lot. They've been out scraping numbers off and putting new numbers on (the project was finished Thursday)...Just a great job because I think it will simplify it. (We) can probably give you a revised numbering system. But it's sequential and the whole section is one section and we needed to change it too because of the South end zone since it gave us the opportunity and the need to do it because then you can go all around the stadium." Are you able to ballpark where you're at ticket sales wise compared to last year at this time? "We're ahead of numbers. I think we're at 82 or 83 percent, I saw the latest, as far as renewal rates. Last year we were at 76 percent renewal rate. And the other thing we're doing is moving people that were displaced from the South end zone. New season tickets go on sale next Monday so we can start fresh there. I think all the reseating is done, but not all the paperwork and information is in so I can't compare apples to apples totally that way, other than renewals, right now." (Missouri says the renewal rate is the highest since 2015) Do you expect the NCAA hearing still in July at some point? "Yeah. I think that's a great question. We've tried to, and I need to be respectful of the process so I can't give you a time and date and location and all those good things, but expect it to be in July and then hopefully a good decision before football gets too far along." What was your reaction or that of your colleagues when someone from the NCAA came out and said we're about to start hammering basketball programs? "That was a bit of a surprise. But not unexpected, though, I guess as far as I had heard rumblings that they were waiting after the trials to be done before they would do something. I think he did send a shot across the bow with that one." As far as the appeal you've talked about the chilling effect as part of your argument. Can you elaborate a little bit on how that fits into what you're stating? "The appeal is a heck of a lot more complicated than that. At the core of it is just the culture of compliance that you try to create in your athletics department. Anyone that's been in intercollegiate athletics understands, there has to be cooperation, there has to be that buy-in by the membership. I think what has really shocked people and caused them to step back is that we did all that and got exemplary cooperation and then they went above and beyond any kind of precedent in a decision. I think the chairman of the committee said it best when asked the question. So that's what I'm concerned about as a member and working a long time in the NCAA and NCAA institutions, like 30 years of it. I've always been one, my philosophy is we're going to win it right, we're going to do it the right way. That decision doesn't encourage that." How much planning has gone on if it doesn't go the way you hope to make sure that you're still all right going forward? "We haven't other than just discussions with the Chancellor that we're going to have to have a hard discussion over that and what it might be. I don't know. And I don't want to go there until we're faced with it. I think there are some things that can be done to help us get through that tough spot. This institution, I think when they moved from the Big 12 to the SEC, lot its revenue for one year. I think maybe something like that." Mizzou has always kind of prided itself on getting no supplementation from campus. Is that something that could change, has there been any consideration for that, if necessary? "It is. We're one of the few in the SEC that don't have that. We pay the in-state and then they'll waive up to a million dollars of out of state or international. That's a way where it doesn't cost cash money, per se, and so maybe there's something that way. There hasn't been any talk as far as right now or anything like that." Last year when you were facing some challenges with revenue, you talked about tightening the belt around the department. Is there more of that you still need to do, whether with layoffs or budget cuts? "I think the institution's looking at five percent and we've kind of used that number as far as, okay, in each of the areas, what kind of things can you do to reduce the amount? And at the same time how are we going to reduce revenue? So trying to do both at the same time."

Have you had much talk with Barry (Odom) as far as his thoughts on this team, this season and how they've handled everything? "It's been fun to go on the caravans because I get to hear those guys more often than I usually do, whether in a weekly press conference or whatever. And spend time with them. I think just that they really try to focus on the here and now and that it's still going to be one game at a time that they try to tackle. That's a healthy way to look at it, trying to get better every day. Those are things day to day if they can continue to do that then I think they can have a special year."

It's been a process over the last several years kind of rebuilding that fanbase and it sounds like you're close. Do you feel like the program and the department has done everything it can to get people to come back? "What we've done I think is gained back trust. I was telling Nick (Joos), I just had a report from the licensing folks on campus. That's just the use of the logo wherever it's sold. It took a hit and it just kept going down and this is the first year where it's leveled off and may have an increase by the end of the year. I think that's where we are. I think we have an opportunity to really grow it back stronger and get more people involved. I'm excited about that. It took somebody with strong will as far as football. The sports with less numbers of student-athletes, it's easier to change culture, but the football ship is a lot bigger than all the rest of the sports. It's taken some time, but I think you saw it the last couple years really changing. You guys saw that in the locker room I think." The fact that we haven't really seen transfers out of here and the whole (NCAA) thing has kind of galvanized the program, what do you think that says about Barry and the staff?

"That I think the student-athletes believe in him, that they care about him. I think a couple years ago where he was kind of under fire, that's what I saw in the locker room and those players and it's continued to get stronger I think with the leaders that went through that and now are seniors. There's a pretty dang good group of seniors on this team and you add in a few sprinkling of talented transfers, it really makes it exciting with what they can do." The transfer portal and those rules, do you think that's improved that process or hurt it? "We've talked about it, maybe a self-correction. A lot of student-athletes, 'Okay, I'm not going to get playing time or I'm mad about this or that' and then they're going to enter, well then you've got to know that there won't be a scholarship waiting for you on the way back. I think unfortunately it will have to be a couple examples, or more examples, in letting people know and educating the student-athletes that sometimes the grass isn't greener on the other side of the fence and that you better appreciate what you have in front of you. There will be some of that. But overall, I think the argument that coaches can leave, I think that's a valid argument that you came and you thought it was going to be this and then suddenly it's changed on me. I think giving them an opportunity to look at it and evaluate it, I think that's healthy for us." There's been talk of the one-and-done rule in basketball changing. Is there a certain way you think that should go? "I think you guys know, it's not intercollegiate athletics that are controlling it. It's the pros that are controlling that. I think the baseball model is a pretty good one and I've been an advocate for quite a while on that. It gives the opportunity for those that are prepared and the pros want them right out of high school, it gives them an opportunity to go directly. And if not, then wait the three years because now the way it is, we've got almost all of our scholarship athletes here and they're taking classes. If they do that every summer for three summers, they're close to getting their degree that will serve them the rest of their life as opposed to a short career in athletics. And so I think that's why I believe in that model a little bit. Once they're here, let them get their academic side in order so that then, yeah, if they want to go out after their junior year, that's something they're more prepared for."