New Mizzou targets recap conversations with staffers after receiving offers

The NCAA contact period opened Monday, and Missouri got to work with offers and in-person visits this past week. The Tigers extended numerous scholarship opportunities to recruits in the Class of 2026 and beyond after evaluating film from this past season and speaking with high school coaches in different regions of the country.

Here's a rundown of some of the latest targets for the Tigers, including brief recaps of their conversations with the staff.

Yoro also made a stop to Sarasota (Fla.) Booker on Thursday to meet Class of 2026 strongside defensive end Kevontay Hugan for the first time. Hugan, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound edge rusher, compiled 118 tackles and 18 sacks in his junior season. "I loved what they been doing over the past years and ready to build a relationship with coaches," Hugan said. Missouri became the first SEC program to offer Hugan, who has also compiled scholarships from Baylor, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas and other.

Wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler took to the state of Tennessee on Thursday and offered Class of 2027 four-star safety Omarri Sanders after a conversation with Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin Road Academy coach Justin Geisinger. "I don’t know much about Mizzou football, but I look forward to learning more about the program throughout my recruitment process," Sanders said. Sanders, the No. 80 recruit in the Rivals100, is being recruited by colleges to play safety.

Following his first season as the tight ends coach, Derham Cato has been busy on the recruiting trail, and on Wednesday, he extended an offer to Seneca Driver, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound riser in the Class of 2027. Wednesday marked the first point of contact between the two, as Cato was drawn to Driver's size and athleticism as a sophomore. Driver appeared in 13 games this past season, reeling in 24 passes for 353 yards and six touchdowns at Danville (Ky.) Boyle County. "My biggest strides this year is the work I put into football during preseason and during the football season and keeping a good head so that schools can offer me," Driver said. "My coaches play a huge role in it all." Missouri joined Kentucky as the second SEC program to offer the tight end.

Yoro never met with Saniiyn Black on Wednesday, but after a film review and conversation with the staff at Zephyrhills (Fla.) High, the Missouri coach extended an offer to the sophomore defensive back. Black has primarily played safety, although listed as a wide receiver on Rivals.com. The sophomore, who totaled 42 tackles in 2024, impressed Yoro with physicality and ball-tracking ability in a 6-foot, 170-pound frame. "I still have time to develop all of my abilities," Black said about his position. "We would have to see in the future."

Terrance Warren III measured out at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds as a sophomore, drawing the attention of Power Four teams across the country. Missouri joined his growing recruitment Wednesday. The Class of 2027 tackle talked with the program about how he can develop on and off the field, and while his size is off the charts for his age, he has a crucial offseason ahead of him to boost his momentum in his recruitment. "It's been a great feeling to see coaches are actually paying attention to my hard work that I put in," Warren said.

Missouri director of scouting Jared Russell extended a preferred walk-on offer to Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias offensive lineman Chase Wisecarver on Tuesday. Wisecarver, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound senior, was in regular contact with the Tigers during the 2023 season. "It means a lot to me to be considered by a program like Mizzou," Wisecarver said. "I hadn't spoke with them to much recently, so I was surprised when they called this week." Wisecarver has received offers from Lincoln (MO) and Missouri State as well as preferred walk-on opportunities at other programs. He's considering all his options with the plan of making a decision by the end of January. "I think I play at a higher intensity level than others, and I'm always trying to learn more," Wisecarver said. "I think I need to put on some size, and I can always improve on my pass blocking."