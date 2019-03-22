Even though Missouri and Drake were tied at 76 points apiece, the Tigers’ final possession of overtime felt like the team’s last chance. Star seniors Sophie Cunningham and Cierra Porter had both fouled out of the NCAA tournament opening round contest after combining to score 39 of the team’s points, so another five-minute period figured to favor No. 10-seed Drake. Seventh-seeded Missouri had the ball with 15.9 seconds left in overtime, but its hopes seemed more and more remote as the seconds ticked away and the ball never made its way inside the three-point arc. Eventually, the ball came to Jordan Roundtree, who had just a few seconds to heave a desperate three-pointer. At first glance, it looked like Roundtree’s 25-foot shot had been blocked by Drake’s Becca Hittner. But a nearby official blew his whistle and raised his fist in the air, signaling a foul on Hittner. Roundtree would go to the free throw line for three shots with 1.1 seconds left on the clock. Roundtree missed the first, rattled in the second and missed the third. Even though Hittner got a clean look at the final buzzer, the one free throw proved enough to extend Missouri’s season. The 77-76 victory advances the Tigers to the round of 32, where they will play Iowa on Sunday. A tipoff time has not yet been set.

Guard Jordan Roundtree (left) made the winning free throw with 1.1 seconds left in Missouri's matchup against Drake. Dennis Scheidt

Throughout the game, Porter said, she and Cunningham turned to one another and said “we’re not done tonight.” The two seniors embraced the fact that a loss would both end their season on the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth season in a row and bring their college careers to a close. They carried the load for the Tigers in the second half, combining to score 26 of the team’s 34 points after halftime. “Me and Sophie just kept saying to each other, no, we’re not done. We’re not done tonight,” Porter said after the game. “And so I think you kind of use that to give you, if you’re tired, extra oomph." Yet in the final minute, all either player could do was watch, their fate resting in the hands of their teammates. Cunningham described the final few possessions as “very stressful,” but in the huddle before Missouri’s final possession, she remained upbeat, smiling as she yelled instructions and encouragement at her teammates. Despite the fact that, in Missouri’s last game, Cunningham scored 33 of the team’s 56 points, her confidence in her teammates never wavered. “I honestly just said, like, you guys are built for this,” Cunningham said. “And they really are. A lot of us are in the spotlight on this team, but the people who were in at the end of the game, they don’t get that credit that they deserve. They work their tail off every single day in practice, and I just told them, like, you are built for this. Go out there and show people what you got.” To reach overtime, Missouri needed every one of those points from its two seniors. Drake feasted on Missouri’s 19 turnovers, scoring 19 points off the giveaways, and seemed to answer every big Missouri bucket with a score of its own in a game that felt more like a Sweet 16 matchup than a first-rounder. “No way you can convince me they’re a 10-seed,” head coach Robin Pingeton said of Drake after the game. Missouri led by three points at halftime, but Drake sped up the tempo in the third quarter, got hot from three-point range, and at one point threatened to run away with the game. The Bulldogs led by six points with 1:55 left in the third quarter. Missouri clawed back to tie the game on the first possession of the fourth, setting the stage for a tense, back-and-forth final quarter. That’s when Porter and Cunningham took over. Porter gave Missouri the lead when she scored and drew a foul with just more than seven minutes left in regulation. Drake took it right back with a Hittner layup, then Hittner hit a three to extend the lead to four points. Missouri answered with a three from freshman Haley Troup, and a few possessions later took the lead again when Cunningham drew a foul and made two free throws. Drake tied the game with a free throw on the following possession and recaptured a two-point lead when Brenni Rose scored with 2:37 to play. Missouri came up empty on the following two possessions, at one point dodging a bullet when a Drake player missed an easy layup in transition. Finally, Cunningham drove and drew contact once again, then sank two free throws to tie the game with 41 seconds remaining. On its final possession, Drake went inside to Sara Rhine, who scored 18 points on the game. Porter made perhaps her biggest play of the game by stuffing Rhine’s shot, which forced overtime and elicited a yell from Cunningham. “When she got that block, I knew we had it,” Cunningham said. “I really did.”

Cierra Porter scored 18 points in Missouri's win over Drake. Dennis Scheidt