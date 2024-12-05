Running back Brendon Haygood hurdles his way to Mizzou

Brendon Haygood reaped the benefits of hard work.
The Class of 2025 running back -- who signed his letter of intent to Missouri on Wednesday -- played for the B Team at Sachse (Tex.) High as a freshman in 2021, but it didn't deter him from goals of football beyond high school.
Haygood lived in the weight room. He built a strong lower half into his 5-foot-10, 180-pound frame, prioritizing speed development in track and field during the offseason.
He displayed all of that growth in one play his senior season.
In an October contest, the running back broke free through the line, with one man to beat for a sprint to the end zone. As the defensive back lowered his body to tackle Haygood, he was left with only air, as Haygood leaped over him, losing no stride in his race for the touchdown.
"I'm in the background, and I just thought, 'What is he going to do? Is he going to put a move on him here?'" coach Mark Behrens said. "And next thing I know, he's hurdling him. I didn't even know he was a hurdler-type kid."
Haygood's highlight-reel play earned The NFL Way to Play Award for Week 5, which resulted in a $3,000 equipment grant for Sachse.
With four-star Texas signee Kaliq Lockett out at wide receiver for Sachse, the staff turned to Haygood to keep the offensive moving, when Lockett was in double coverage.
Haygood continuously did that his senior season, one where his recruitment surged in early October with multiple Power Four offers. In 11 games, he rushed for 1,590 yards and 16 touchdowns on 151 carries.
"He's one of those guys that's going do it by showing you and not necessarily beat my chest," Behrens said. "That's what I always loved about him."
Recruitment
Behrens took a different approach compared to other high school coaches in recruitment. He left up all decision making to the player and parents, letting them find the best opportunity and providing assistance when asked.
For Haygood, he made a late decision.
The running back, who previously committed to Boise State in September, backed off his pledge while on an official visit to Missouri this past weekend. He then committed to the Tigers on Tuesday, his 18th birthday.
Running backs coach Curtis Luper admired Haygood's vision and quickness in wide-zone runs, the bread and butter of the Tigers' rushing attack in recent seasons.
"He does everything you ask," Behrens said. "I believe he'll be a bit of an asset for the Mizzou Tigers."
Haygood will enroll at Missouri in the summer, finishing out his track and field career at Sachse this spring.
"I'm just anxious to see him next year on a Saturday," Behrens said.