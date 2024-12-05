Running back Brendon Haygood hurdles his way to Mizzou

Brendon Haygood reaped the benefits of hard work.

The Class of 2025 running back -- who signed his letter of intent to Missouri on Wednesday -- played for the B Team at Sachse (Tex.) High as a freshman in 2021, but it didn't deter him from goals of football beyond high school.

Haygood lived in the weight room. He built a strong lower half into his 5-foot-10, 180-pound frame, prioritizing speed development in track and field during the offseason.

He displayed all of that growth in one play his senior season.

In an October contest, the running back broke free through the line, with one man to beat for a sprint to the end zone. As the defensive back lowered his body to tackle Haygood, he was left with only air, as Haygood leaped over him, losing no stride in his race for the touchdown.

"I'm in the background, and I just thought, 'What is he going to do? Is he going to put a move on him here?'" coach Mark Behrens said. "And next thing I know, he's hurdling him. I didn't even know he was a hurdler-type kid."

Haygood's highlight-reel play earned The NFL Way to Play Award for Week 5, which resulted in a $3,000 equipment grant for Sachse.